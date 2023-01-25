Read full article on original website
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
Here’s 30 Things Mainers Always Complain About During the Winter. Do You?
The other day, I was complaining about shoveling. We had a snow storm that dumped tons of heavy wet fluffy stuff all over us and it was beautiful but extremely exhausting. Did I mention it was painful too? I felt like I blew out both of my hips and even downward dog wouldn't help. By the time I came inside, it was dark, my hair was frozen, I couldn't feel my toes, my phone was drenched, and I lost one of my air pods.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Saturday January 28, 2023 at 5AM.
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm
Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
WMTW
Wet roads, freezing rain make for a messy commute for Mainers
Snow turned into freezing rain and sleet overnight across Maine, for our third storm in just seven days. The snow heavy fell heavily through midnight from the lakes region into the mountains, leaving behind slushy roadways for much of the state. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas...
Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee
A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
wabi.tv
Leaving snow on the roof can cause thousands in damage
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A 45 minute task such as getting the snow off your roof can save you thousands. That’s what Matt McDougal with HM Construction says. ”You got a lot of ice up there, a lot of snow,” McDougal said. McDougal has been taking care of...
wabi.tv
Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.
newscentermaine.com
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
They’re In The Mood For Love! Skunks & Racoons Are Making Babies
While humans tend to find fun ways of staying warm in the winter months, some of which even involve some snuggle time, it would seem we're not alone in this sentiment. In fact, right about now, some four-legged furry creatures are turning their attention to their mates, thinking about ways in which they can both stay warm, and perhaps grow their families a bit, too!
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got
When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
