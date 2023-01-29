Wrestling Roundup Boys Basketball Roundup Robertson to play golf at Guilford College ...
Northwest 1A Conference Tournament
South Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Mount Airy (Jan. 24)
WALNUT COVE – Being a local college, South Stokes’ Keelan Robertson’s decision to attend Guilford College and play golf was a pretty easy decision for him. He considered Pfeiffer University and other out-of-state colleges inquired but being close to home was a key factor for him.
North Stokes Girls Scoring (free throws) vs. Starmount (Jan. 24)
DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about.
With the help of area coaches and local media, The Stokes News has released the 2022 All-County football team.
WINSTON SALEM – West Stokes’ boys’ and girls’ Indoor Track teams claimed Mid-State 2A Conference Championships at the JDL Fast Track facility on Tuesday. The boys have now won back-to-back league titles.
Varsity Team Scores: Mount Airy (164), Chestnut Grove (156), Central Middle (150), Pilot Middle (124), Piney Grove (114), Southeastern (114), North District (85), Elkin Middle (19).
DANBURY – Visiting No. 4 South Stokes grabs an early advantage in the Northwest 1A Conference race with a 69-59 win on Friday against No. 3 North Stokes. Both teams came into the game at 5-0 in league play and performed in front of an over-capacity crowd.
Wyatt Cigliano, a sixth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, still loves and follows any kind of racing, but he has found a new love in wrestling. Wyatt was born with Cerebral Palsy and is enjoying his first year as a member of the Warriors’ program.
KING – West Stokes hosted Mid-State 2A Conference opponent North Forsyth on Friday and swept both the varsity boys and girls games. The boys won 65-38 and the girls in a much closer game 40-32.
KING – West Stokes’ girls basketball improves to 13-0 all-time against North Forsyth with its 40-32 win on Friday as Ava Santoro scored 12 points and added four assists to help led the Wildcats.
DANBURY – North Stokes broke a two-game losing streak against Northwest 1A Conference and county-rival South Stokes on Friday with a 53-33 victory. Freshman Gabbi Greer scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the effort.
KING –...
