Wrestling Roundup Boys Basketball Roundup Robertson to play golf at Guilford College ...

Northwest 1A Conference Tournament

[…]

South Stokes Boys’ Scoring (free throws) vs. Mount Airy (Jan. 24)

[…]

WALNUT COVE – Being a local college, South Stokes’ Keelan Robertson’s decision to attend Guilford College and play golf was a pretty easy decision for him. He considered Pfeiffer University and other out-of-state colleges inquired but being close to home was a key factor for him.

[…]

North Stokes Girls Scoring (free throws) vs. Starmount (Jan. 24)

[…]

DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about.

[…]

With the help of area coaches and local media, The Stokes News has released the 2022 All-County football team.

[…]

WINSTON SALEM – West Stokes’ boys’ and girls’ Indoor Track teams claimed Mid-State 2A Conference Championships at the JDL Fast Track facility on Tuesday. The boys have now won back-to-back league titles.

[…]

Varsity Team Scores: Mount Airy (164), Chestnut Grove (156), Central Middle (150), Pilot Middle (124), Piney Grove (114), Southeastern (114), North District (85), Elkin Middle (19).

[…]

DANBURY – Visiting No. 4 South Stokes grabs an early advantage in the Northwest 1A Conference race with a 69-59 win on Friday against No. 3 North Stokes. Both teams came into the game at 5-0 in league play and performed in front of an over-capacity crowd.

[…]

Wyatt Cigliano, a sixth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, still loves and follows any kind of racing, but he has found a new love in wrestling. Wyatt was born with Cerebral Palsy and is enjoying his first year as a member of the Warriors’ program.

[…]

KING – West Stokes hosted Mid-State 2A Conference opponent North Forsyth on Friday and swept both the varsity boys and girls games. The boys won 65-38 and the girls in a much closer game 40-32.

[…]

KING – West Stokes’ girls basketball improves to 13-0 all-time against North Forsyth with its 40-32 win on Friday as Ava Santoro scored 12 points and added four assists to help led the Wildcats.

[…]

DANBURY – North Stokes broke a two-game losing streak against Northwest 1A Conference and county-rival South Stokes on Friday with a 53-33 victory. Freshman Gabbi Greer scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the effort.

[…]

KING –...