Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust
Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl
A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl. WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana man receives 25 years for theft and destruction of recreational vehicle
A Baton Rouge man has been convicted of motor vehicle theft and felony malicious mischief in Pearl. Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff recently sentenced Christopher William Oldenburg, 42, to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. A Pearl resident stored her 40-foot recreational vehicle at a storage facility in...
KSLA
SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana Manhunt Tied to Miss. Officer Shooting, Home Invasion Ends With 8 In Custody
According to WAFB, a manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people being taken into custody. The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 26 and two of the people arrested had warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. WAFB reports that a large police presence was seen around the Jack in the...
Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
DPS helicopter locates over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol, KCSO recovers
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter located over $270,000 in stolen property during aerial patrol last week, according to a statement from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. On January 17, 2023, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was on aerial patrol when it...
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released new information and body camera footage on Friday afternoon of a shootout that sent an officer to the hospital and killed a capital murder suspect on Wednesday. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said his officers feared for their lives at a news conference on Friday.
Mississippi police: Vicksburg resident discovered bound, shot multiple times in Gulf Coast church parking lot
The Gulfport Police Department shared more information Friday afternoon about the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts, who was discovered shot and injured in a Gulfport church parking lot. The timeline of events according to the release is as follows:. On Jan. 26 at approximately 2:14...
Neshoba Democrat
Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday
A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
WLBT
JPD: Man facing capital murder in deadly carjacking tried to sell the vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested and charged a man in an October 2022 killing. Kareem Ball, 22, faces a capital murder charge in the death of Terrell Jenkins, 44, police say. Investigators say Ball carjacked Jenkins before shooting him to death in a residential area...
WLBT
Hinds County officials look to implement alert system for jail escapes following Christmas Day incident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The escapes of two Hinds County inmates on Christmas Day is prompting officials to implement an alert system for future incidents. A number of people in the Raymond area expressed frustration because they weren’t aware of the incident until long after it happened. The sheriff...
hstoday.us
Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged
The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
3-month-old baby from North Texas found safe in North Carolina after Amber Alert, police say
Baby Xyavier Calliste and his 23-year-old mother were found in about 1,100 miles away from their home in north Texas.
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Dallas fire engine protecting emergency vehicles on I-30
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a fire engine that was on scene of another crash on I-30 early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near N. Hampton Road. The fire engine...
