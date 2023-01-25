ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS DFW

North Texas law enforcement officers respond to death of Tyre Nichols

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As hard as it was for all of us to watch the videos, it was even harder for some law enforcement veterans who say they were disgusted by what they saw.Law enforcement experts broke it down into three obvious failures.There is a complete disregard of training, lack of any supervision, and no attempt to control their emotions. "This never should've happened," said former Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron. "This is terrible, words don't encapsulate. it's one of the worst things I've seen on behalf of police officers in my career."Those are strong words about the Memphis police videos...
DALLAS, TX
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana man receives 25 years for theft and destruction of recreational vehicle

A Baton Rouge man has been convicted of motor vehicle theft and felony malicious mischief in Pearl. Circuit Court Judge Steve Ratcliff recently sentenced Christopher William Oldenburg, 42, to 25 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. A Pearl resident stored her 40-foot recreational vehicle at a storage facility in...
PEARL, MS
KSLA

SPD asks for public’s help finding alleged murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for alleged second-degree murder. It happened on Sept. 5, Lee Buckner, 43, allegedly committed a murder on the 4500 block of North Market. Now SPD has...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
fox4news.com

Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police released new information and body camera footage on Friday afternoon of a shootout that sent an officer to the hospital and killed a capital murder suspect on Wednesday. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said his officers feared for their lives at a news conference on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
Neshoba Democrat

Erratic driving results in drug bust Sunday

A Neshoba County man was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies saw him driving erratically on Fork Road this weekend, the authorities said. The man, Roger Dale Pearson, 37, of 10480 Road 432, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
hstoday.us

Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged

The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
FORT WORTH, TX

