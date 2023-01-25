When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO