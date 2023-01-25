Read full article on original website
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
The Cowboys are Dumb?
There’s a new theory going around: The Cowboys are dumb. They shocked everyone in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Johnson, ex-Dallas coach, called it a “creatively dumb play design. ” All five linemen were lined out wide while Ezekiel Elliott left to play center. Malik Davis stood next to Prescott in the backfield.
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Patriots Rumors: Additions Coming For Bill O’Brien’s Offensive Staff
The New England Patriots have already started to do the heavy lifting in revamping their coaching staff, but it doesn’t appear they’re done making additions. The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, while Jerod Mayo’s role was expanded to include helping interview coordinator candidates — signaling a growing level of responsibility within the organization that could include more than his traditional duties on defense.
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys
According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Raiders sign former teammate of Tom Brady amid links to QB
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year (March 15).
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Packers WR headlines potential free-agent haul for Bears
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Chicago Bears: OL, DL, WR, LB. The Bears have a lot of positional needs, but the good news is they have a projected $92 million in cap space heading into the offseason, according to OvertheCap.com. Aside from quarterback and running back, the offense needs work.
Rob Gronkowski Picks Bucs as Landing Spot for Tom Brady Over Raiders
Former Buccaneer, Rob Gronkowski, believes Tom Brady would head back to Tampa Bay over the Los Vegas Raiders.
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Commanders, Ravens interested in Eric Bieniemy for OC
A key talking point each January, Eric Bieniemy‘s head coaching candidacy has tapered off in recent years. Despite Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson landing HC jobs from Andy Reid‘s Chiefs staff, Bieniemy has been stuck at the coordinator level. Only one team — the Colts — has interviewed him for its HC post this year.
Bengals Announced Devastating News Ahead Of AFC Championship
The Bengals announced terrible news for Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals announced a couple of players were ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals came into the week with a couple of offensive linemen “ day-to-day ” with injuries. The Bengals hoped they could be at full strength before they played the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday.
Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback
A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready to play, Rapoport adds.
New info indicates Buccaneers' Tom Brady wanted to play for Dolphins in 2022
There's yet another indication that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thought he'd join the Miami Dolphins last offseason. According to a piece by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times published on Friday, recently retired Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen "was disappointed prior to the start of the 2022 season" when Tampa Bay blocked him from becoming Miami's offensive coordinator. That opportunity reportedly came with "a significant pay increase."
Report: Dan Quinn Gives Reason For Staying With Cowboys In 2023
Dan Quinn had several interviews for a head coaching job this season. According to multiple reports, Quinn interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos. Reports came out Thursday that the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will remain as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2023.
Why insider believes Vikings trading RB Dalvin Cook is a ‘done deal’
Dalvin Cook is one of the top running backs in the NFL, but one Minnesota Vikings insider believes not only is the 27-year-old on the trade block but it would only take a mid-round draft pick to acquire the former second-round pick. On a recent episode of the SNOR North...
Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff?
The New England Patriots made one significant change to their coaching staff when they hired Bill O’Brien, but the offensive coordinator’s arrival is not necessarily going to lead to any noteworthy firings. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge saw their reputations take a beating this past season. Patricia, who was a defensive assistant for almost all... The post Bill Belichick leaning toward surprising decision with coaching staff? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
