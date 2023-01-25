ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

Wrestling: Wellsville gets 69-0 shutout of Arkport-Canaseraga; exciting B-R match with #1 Canisteo; Fillmore wins (photos)

wellsvillesun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wellsvillesun.com

Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle scores 1,000th career point in exciting 61-54 victory

CUBA — Lady Rebels head coach Aaron Wight has pretty much seen it all unfold before his very eyes. In his numerous seasons pacing the sidelines both inside and outside, Wight has had the distinct pleasure of coaching one of Allegany County’s stars on both the soccer pitch, and the basketball hardwood during the winter — Taylor Searle.
CUBA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

End of Gus Macker tournament in Hornell

The Hornell Area YMCA posted today there will not be a Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament in Hornell this summer. The world famous tournament made a stop and closed down the streets in Hornell for a weekend with basketball, vendors and events. Full disclosure, I worked as a volunteer for decades...
HORNELL, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Sandra R. Wright Ramsey, 82, Belfast

Sandra R. Wright RAMSEY, 82, of Belfast, NY, formerly of Scio, died Monday, January 23, 2023 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville. Born December 6, 1940, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy Harms Grossman. In 1965, she married Clayton Wright, who predeceased her on January 3, 1993....
BELFAST, NY
wesb.com

Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023

Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
OLEAN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Genesee Valley Central School to Hold STEAM Carnival on February 10

Student showcase, games, vendors, and a “Escape Room”. The event will showcase student work and include a host of hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations for families. Student artwork and projects from a variety of grade-levels will be on display, including projects made in the GVCS Innovation Center. The STEAM Carnival will also celebrate literacy and provide free resources for families.
BELMONT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NYS Troopers make two major arrests

Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday

The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
EDEN, NY
wesb.com

Fire at Eldred American Legion

The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
ELDRED, PA
NewsChannel 36

Fatal crash in Bath

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place late Tuesday night, January 24th in Campbell. Shane Oakley, 42 of Bath, was driving westbound on State Route 415 around 11:20 p.m. when he left the road and struck several trees. Oakley was the...
BATH, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove

Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
ELMIRA, NY

