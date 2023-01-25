Wrestling: Wellsville gets 69-0 shutout of Arkport-Canaseraga; exciting B-R match with #1 Canisteo; Fillmore wins (photos)

Read full article on original website
Bolivar-Richburg wrestling downs Letchworth, 33-30 on Senior Night (Char Stone photo gallery)
BOLIVAR — On the final night in front of their home crowd this regular season, the Wolverines of Bolivar-Richburg wanted to make sure their two seniors — Parker Worth and Trent Sibble, got the ultimate sendoff they deserved on Senior Night. Down 24-9 entering the last five matches...
Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle scores 1,000th career point in exciting 61-54 victory
CUBA — Lady Rebels head coach Aaron Wight has pretty much seen it all unfold before his very eyes. In his numerous seasons pacing the sidelines both inside and outside, Wight has had the distinct pleasure of coaching one of Allegany County’s stars on both the soccer pitch, and the basketball hardwood during the winter — Taylor Searle.
End of Gus Macker tournament in Hornell
The Hornell Area YMCA posted today there will not be a Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament in Hornell this summer. The world famous tournament made a stop and closed down the streets in Hornell for a weekend with basketball, vendors and events. Full disclosure, I worked as a volunteer for decades...
Bolivar-Richburg’s Teagan Sibble off to complete in first-ever NYS High School Girls’ Wrestling State Championships
BOLIVAR — A monumental first in the wrestling arena is about to path its way into the history books, beginning this weekend. And for one local grappler, she will be joining as an elite amongst the elites. After officially approving Girls Wrestling as an “emerging sport” this past August,...
Sandra R. Wright Ramsey, 82, Belfast
Sandra R. Wright RAMSEY, 82, of Belfast, NY, formerly of Scio, died Monday, January 23, 2023 in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville. Born December 6, 1940, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy Harms Grossman. In 1965, she married Clayton Wright, who predeceased her on January 3, 1993....
Closings, Delays, Cancellations for Wednesday 1/25/2023
Please note that all these closing reports are subject to change as conditions develop. BRADFORD: Lady Owls v. Elk County Catholic postponed to tomorrow. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. FRIENDSHIP: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. HINSDALE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled. KANE: Afternoon & Evening Events Cancelled, Girls’ basketball...
Genesee Valley Central School to Hold STEAM Carnival on February 10
Student showcase, games, vendors, and a “Escape Room”. The event will showcase student work and include a host of hands-on STEAM activities and demonstrations for families. Student artwork and projects from a variety of grade-levels will be on display, including projects made in the GVCS Innovation Center. The STEAM Carnival will also celebrate literacy and provide free resources for families.
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
NYS Troopers make two major arrests
Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
Popular Western New York Ice Cream Stand Opens Friday
The winter of 2023 has been, well, not much of a winter by Western New York standards. The snow has been minimal and the temperatures have been so up and down any snow we get is gone in a day or so. For those who love spring and are tired of the weird winter weather, there is good news.
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
Response to Springville fire highlights volunteer firefighter recruitment crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than a dozen volunteer fire companies responded to the apartment complex fire in Springville Monday night. One person was arrested and charged with arson. No one was injured. Crews from as far as Hamburg and Gowanda responded to the scene. "Years ago, we could handle...
Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow.
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
Town of Victor to appeal Eastview Mall court ruling
The decision to appeal, Supervisor Jack Marren says, came following a closed-door meeting with the town board earlier this week, with a sense of urgency.
“Out of Control” Blaze at Eldred Pa American Legion, GALLERY of the scene
A fire broke out today at the landmark American Legion hall in Eldred, Pennsylvania. The iconic ‘red, white, and blue’ roof ablaze, reports are the fire is likely to totally destroy the building.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
Fatal crash in Bath
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WENY) -- New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place late Tuesday night, January 24th in Campbell. Shane Oakley, 42 of Bath, was driving westbound on State Route 415 around 11:20 p.m. when he left the road and struck several trees. Oakley was the...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
Which areas in the Twin Tiers get more snow and why?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you live in the Twin Tiers, then you might already know how weird winter weather can get. One city can have over 3 inches of snow, and another city can have less than 1 inch. The statistics below show average annual snowfall and elevation...
