Read full article on original website
Related
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TMZ.com
Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident, Police Report Reveals New Details
New details have emerged in Jeremy Renner's horrific snowplow accident ... police say he was indeed trying to save a family member when the snowcat vehicle crushed him, and there are signs the machine was malfunctioning. The "Hawkeye" star was attempting to stop the vehicle from sliding and hitting his...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save His Nephew During Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner was reportedly trying to save his adult nephew from being injured when the snow plow accidentally crushed him. A new incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that the Avengers star didn't activate the emergency brake on the machine after he used it to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow per CNN.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.
Houston's Ehrhardt Elementary School found a black teen's body hanging from a tree. Harris County Sheriff's Office located the body in Ehrhardt Elementary School's parking lot.
Parents of 2 Girls Among 3 Dead After They Fell Through Ice on Frozen Arizona Lake While Taking Photos
One victim fell into the lake while trying to help a couple who were already in the water and leave behind two daughters, according to a GoFundMe for their families Three people have died after falling through a frozen lake in Arizona, according to authorities. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it responded to a call at Woods Canyon Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after learning that a female and two males "fell through the ice" on the frozen water. A family friend said the ice gave way while the victims...
Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say
A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
Jeremy Renner was run over in snowplow accident while helping nephew with car trouble
Actor Jeremy Renner sustained injuries in a snowplow accident earlier this month after attempting to help his nephew with a car issue.
Comments / 0