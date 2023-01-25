ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident, Police Report Reveals New Details

New details have emerged in Jeremy Renner's horrific snowplow accident ... police say he was indeed trying to save a family member when the snowcat vehicle crushed him, and there are signs the machine was malfunctioning. The "Hawkeye" star was attempting to stop the vehicle from sliding and hitting his...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner Was Trying To Save His Nephew During Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner was reportedly trying to save his adult nephew from being injured when the snow plow accidentally crushed him. A new incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that the Avengers star didn't activate the emergency brake on the machine after he used it to pull his nephew's truck out of the snow per CNN.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
People

Parents of 2 Girls Among 3 Dead After They Fell Through Ice on Frozen Arizona Lake While Taking Photos

One victim fell into the lake while trying to help a couple who were already in the water and leave behind two daughters, according to a GoFundMe for their families Three people have died after falling through a frozen lake in Arizona, according to authorities. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it responded to a call at Woods Canyon Lake around 3:30 p.m. on Monday after learning that a female and two males "fell through the ice" on the frozen water. A family friend said the ice gave way while the victims...
CHANDLER, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Florida Dad Sent 6-Year-Old to School With Gun in Backpack, Police Say

A Florida father has been arrested after his 6-year-old showed up to their kindergarten classroom with a gun in their backpack—one the dad left in there, police said. Reginald McCoy, 39, forgot the gun was in his child’s backpack, according to police, and has been charged with child neglect and culpable negligence. No one was injured and the child immediately alerted an adult once they found the gun in their backpack, according to a representative for the school, who noted that the gun was unloaded. It’s unknown why McCoy put the gun in the backpack.Read it at Local10
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy