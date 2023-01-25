Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Golden prepares for a furry new gold rushBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Fort Collins to improve cell connectivity after years of complaints
The City of Fort Collins has announced plans to revise its zoning codes in an effort to improve cell phone service, an announcement that comes one month after CBS News Colorado first reported that the lack of coverage was costing taxpayers more than $500,000 and posing a public safety risk.The city now plans to relax some of its longtime zoning codes in an effort to make building towers more achievable for all cell providers.City planner, Will Lindsey, told CBS News Colorado late last year that the historically bad cell service was a direct result of the city's zoning codes. He noted...
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
milehighcre.com
Chicago Investor Acquires 15-Unit Apartment Property in Highly Coveted Denver Neighborhood
815 East Ellsworth Apartments, a 15-unit apartment property near Cherry Creek Mall, has sold to Ninth Square Real Estate Partners, a New York-based real estate investment company whose partners have over three decades of combined experience generating superior returns for their investors with a track record including $1.5 billion of value-add property investments and developments. A sale price was not disclosed.
Longmont out and about: Coffee with Council this weekend
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
High Country Bank welcomes new leadership
High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver
To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
Woman gets eviction notice after rent assistance mix-up
A mix-up in Colorado's emergency rental assistance program left a Parker woman in fear of financial ruin.
Longmont police report: Jan. 27, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Denver looks to change process for building and renting ADUs
The city of Denver's "one-size fits all" approach for accessory dwelling units isn't working out as planned, so now city leaders hope to make changes to the project to make them more accessible for people to build those units. ADUs are self-contained, smaller living spaces that are an extension of an existing property. They are often referred to as mother-in-law suites, casitas, backyard cottages or garage apartments. ADUs are required to have a kitchen, bath and sleeping area, but is not considered a separate property that could be sold on their own.Beginning Wednesday, the Office for Community Planning and Development...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
Longmont utility billing security drawn into question
Longmont utility user information is not as secure as best practices would suggest it should be. The city of Longmont allows residents to visit its homepage, click on the “Pay My Utility Bill” button and log into their Longmont utility account. Users who forget their passwords need only...
1037theriver.com
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Gafner mixes history with the present in vision for new dive bar
For the last nine years, Sean and Rebecca Gafner have been an integral part of the Longmont dining scene. In April the couple plan to add a new name to their collection of restaurant brands, 99_bar, Burgers and Beer, at 499 Main Street. Recently, Sean Gafner talked to the Leader...
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Get ready for the 5-day freeze. Freezing temperatures are moving in for...
The doctor is in the kitchen
Dr. Glenn Lopate, a retired neurologist, recently moved to Longmont, bringing with him a new way to approach healthy eating. Lopate was a neurologist for 30 years in St. Louis. It was a job he loved but the stress of the pandemic had him seeking out other passions. Throughout his...
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades
Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
