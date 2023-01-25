TOPEKA — The Republican president of the Kansas Senate said Tuesday that Kansans should appreciate Gov. Laura Kelly is governing near the ditch on the left side of the road rather than from the center as she has claimed on many occasions. “On many issues, the governor’s party has her walking down the far left […] The post Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO