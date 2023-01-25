Read full article on original website
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
kcur.org
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections. If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after...
‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism
TOPEKA — A bill that would implement runoff elections statewide is costly, damaging to voters and potentially illegal, critics say. Under House Bill 2013, if a candidate for a statewide office doesn’t receive a majority of votes in a general election, a runoff election would be held between the two candidates who garnered the most […] The post ‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized
TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities. The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Kansas lawsuit on rule that 401K managers direct retirement cash to ESG
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people.
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
First Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some | Opinion
Kansas Legislature bill would criminalize abortions the same as murder. And that’s just for starters.
Battle in Missouri legislature over trans student athletes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri's state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls' sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden's comments to reporters on Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes can play...
As Kelly shares optimistic words, dark undercurrents flow through Kansas Statehouse
Laura Kelly knows what works for the majority of Kansans. She’s down to earth, plainspoken, and a temperamental and political moderate. Two successive tall Republican men have run against the diminutive Democrat, and each has paid a price for underestimating her political savvy. So perhaps we should pay attention to what the governor said Tuesday […] The post As Kelly shares optimistic words, dark undercurrents flow through Kansas Statehouse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
marijuanamoment.net
Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings
The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let’s not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech
TOPEKA — The Republican president of the Kansas Senate said Tuesday that Kansans should appreciate Gov. Laura Kelly is governing near the ditch on the left side of the road rather than from the center as she has claimed on many occasions. “On many issues, the governor’s party has her walking down the far left […] The post Kansas Senate president rails against wokeness in response to governor’s annual speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Coalition to lawmakers: Amend Kansas drivers license revocation law
TOPEKA — Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says state law revoked driving privileges for failure to pay a traffic citation should be amended to give motorists the opportunity to apply for a restricted license so they could get to work and earn money to pay off the any penalties. Faust-Goudeau, a...
Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech
Good evening and welcome back to the Senate Chamber here in the Kansas State Capitol, where I am proud to serve as President and where I am honored to deliver the Republican Response. First, I want you all to be aware this “response” had to be prerecorded, so my remarks are clearly not in response […] The post Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Medical marijuana: Masterson callously opposes Gov. Kelly’s effort to ease suffering | Opinion
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly makes compelling case for medical cannabis. Sen. Ty Masterson stands in the way.
