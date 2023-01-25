Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Consumer Goods, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.08%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.25%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.95%.
investing.com
BankFinancial earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.27, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.86M versus the consensus estimate of $15.86M. BankFinancial's stock price closed at $9.91. It is up 1.64% in the last 3 months and down...
investing.com
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
investing.com
S&P 500 off lows as Microsoft cuts losses, but Alphabet weighs
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 moved off lows Wednesday, as investors weighed up a slump in Alphabet against a rebound in Microsoft despite the latter's mixed quarterly results and underwhelming outlook on growth ahead. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 35 points, and...
investing.com
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
investing.com
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
investing.com
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
investing.com
Could Gold and Silver Go Parabolic in 2023?
I started this year saying that to date, gold has been sold on strength and bought on weakness. And that the day strength is bought is the day we begin a much bigger rally. China steps up gold imports in 2022: Swiss gold imports at 4-year highs, Russia gold imports rise.
investing.com
Blackstone's earnings fall 41% as assets sales slump
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Blackstone Inc's fourth-quarter distributable earnings fell 41% year-on-year as the world's largest manager of alternative assets said on Thursday it cashed out fewer investments across key portfolios. Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been dealing with rising redemptions at its flagship real estate income trust (BREIT), prompting the private equity...
investing.com
SEB beats profit forecasts helped by trading income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banking group SEB beat fourth-quarter net profit forecasts on Thursday on higher interest income after central bank rate hikes and trading gains, prompting it to boost its proposed dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central...
investing.com
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
investing.com
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
investing.com
5 big dividend hikes: Chevron's payout raise and $74B buyback
Investing.com -- Chevron shares gained more than 2% pre-market today after the company announced a massive share repurchase program and increased its payout. Here are 5 big dividend hikes yesterday, all covered in real time on InvestingPro. Chevron's dividend hike and $75 billion buyback plan. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) hiked its dividend...
investing.com
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?
Cardano-Based Djed to Launch Next Week, Will ADA Jump?. The long-awaited Cardano-based stablecoin, Djed, will launch next week. A user interface (UI) will eventually be included in DJED. Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $ 0.378897 with $400m 24-hour trading volume. The much-anticipated introduction of the Djed stablecoin is planned...
investing.com
LG Display posts record loss in Q4 due to weak demand
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean display panel maker LG Display (NYSE:LPL) on Friday posted a record operating loss in the December quarter, as global demand for smartphones, computers and televisions remains depressed amid an uncertain economic outlook. The Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier posted a 876 billion won ($711.13 million) operating...
investing.com
Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8 billion from market value
(Reuters) - Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the U.S. chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market. The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast...
investing.com
Gold Nears Major Resistance, Prepares for a Plunge
Between 2020 and now, quite a lot happened, quite a lot of money was printed, and we saw a war in Europe. Yet gold failed to rally to new highs. It’s trading very close to its 2011 high, which tells you something about the strength of this market. It’s almost absent.
investing.com
Shiba Inu Now 13th Biggest Crypto After Flipping Litecoin
Shiba Inu Now 13th Biggest Crypto After Flipping Litecoin. Shiba Inu has flipped Litecoin LTC in terms of market cap. SHIB is currently trading hands at $0.00001151 after a 1.44% drop in price. LTC is currently the 14th biggest crypto with its market cap of $6,303,880,770. This morning brought a...
Comments / 0