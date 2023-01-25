ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
chestertownspy.org

Kristen Owen Appointed to Chester River Health Foundation Board

Chester River Health Foundation (CRHF) recently elected Chestertown native Kristen Owen to its board of directors for a three-year term. Chester River Health Foundation raises funds to enhance excellence in health care at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Owen, a vice president at Chesapeake Bank and Trust,...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
tourcounsel.com

Tanger Outlets National Harbor | Outlet mall in Maryland

Among the best Washington outlets you can visit is Tanger Outlets National Harbor. If you are looking for a good place that offers you variety, cheap prices and offers, without a doubt, this site is for you. Stores where you can go shopping: GAP Factory, Hugo Boss, J.Crew, Nautica, Old...
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Snow Hill plans to sell Black Eyed Susan

The fate of Snow Hill’s woebegone Black Eyed Susan riverboat has yet to be decided, but one thing is certain — it won’t be an anchor around the necks of the town’s taxpayers much longer. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Snow Hill Mayor...
SNOW HILL, MD
Daily Voice

Little Italy Resident Hopes To Reopen Shuttered Baltimore Restaurants: Report

Two restaurants in Baltimore's Little Italy might be getting a second chance from a local after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports WBAL TV. Benjamin Sudano Jr., will attempt to revitalize Aldo's Ristorante and Germano's Piattini, the outlet says. Liquor licenses for both of the South High Street restaurants were obtained at a liquor board hearing on Thursday, Jan. 26, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland

In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
BALTIMORE, MD
shoredailynews.com

Rosa Mae Handy

Funeral services for Mrs. Rosa Mae Handy of Seaford Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at Mt. Enoch Holy Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Interment will be at St Paul Church Cemetery, Berlin, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
SEAFORD, DE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
talbotspy.org

Easton Prepares for Transition to Reusable Bags in April

In advance of Ordinance 784 taking effect on April 2, 2023, the Town of Easton, Easton EDC, and Discover Easton are partnering to spread awareness and information about the ordinance to businesses, residents, and tourists. Ordinance 784, states that as of April 2, 2023, retail establishments can no longer provide...
EASTON, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
DELMAR, MD
chestertownspy.org

County Council Watch: Its One Way and Another With Talbot County Council

The Talbot County Comprehensive Plan’s mission is to “preserve the rural and agricultural character of the area while promoting economic development and protecting the environment in natural resources so that the special quality of life we enjoy remains intact.”. Spray wastewater technology for 54 residences on 480 acres...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications

One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

