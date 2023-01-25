Tyre Nichols had 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,' according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

Read full article on original website
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Authorities in Memphis have released footage from the fatal traffic stop in the Tyre Nichols video.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim in police-involved shootings is far more important.
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Here's how family and officials who have seen the video of Tyre Nichols' arrest are responding to the footage
"Appalling." "Savage." "Inhumane."
buzzfeednews.com
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
BET
Tyre Nichols' Mother Says Police Beat Him Beyond Possibility Of Survival In Fatal Encounter
The parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who died Jan. 10, three days after being severely beaten by Memphis police officers, said their son was pummeled to the point where if he had not died, he would have been debilitated. In a Friday morning interview on CNN —preceding...
Video shows Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols in the traffic stop that led to his death
Video shows police violence at the traffic stop with Tyre Nichols, as the country again grapples with police reform and four teams battle for the Super Bowl.
Why was Tyre Nichols stopped by Memphis police?
On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.Body-camera footage of the ordeal was released by the city at 7pm ET on Friday. The video showed officers dragging Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the...
Protests after video of fatal Memphis police beating is released – as it happened
FBI director says he’s ‘appalled’ by video of fatal police encounter – follow all the latest news
Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember after the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the...
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
Acts In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage 'Defy Humanity', Police Chief Warns
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis warned that video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nicols may be worse than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King.
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis police beat her son 'to a pulp'
Tyre Nichols's mother has described the horrendous physical state her son was in as he died in hospital.RowVaughn Wells told CNN that her 29-year-old was "beaten to a pulp" during the emotional interview. "His head was swollen like a watermelon," she said while listing off his visible injuries, adding they "beat the crap out of him."Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Bodycam footage of the arrest where Mr Nichols sustained his injuries will be released on Friday, 27 January. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Five Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsFive Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsCarol Vorderman makes damning speech about Rishi Sunak on ITV's This Morning
WATCH: Tyre Nichols protests erupt outside White House after Memphis bodycam video released
Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in front of the White House on Friday after bodycam footage was released showing Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols.
F12: Defenseless Tyre Nichols Was ‘Human Piñata For Police’ Says Family Lawyer After Viewing Body Cam Video
Tyre Nichols died after what police describe as a “confrontation”. We put that word in quotes because it reeked of PR spin when we first reported on this story and now it smells even worse…. We are still awaiting the release of the body camera footage that was...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Police unit is disbanded after death
The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called Scorpion special unit, whose officers are accused of murdering Tyre Nichols. Scorpion stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods". The unit is a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas. But now...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Sequence of Events in Memphis Police Beating of Tyre Nichols
(Reuters) - (Note language in entry for 8:34 p.m. that readers may find offensive) Memphis police beat, tased, kicked and batoned Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released on Friday shows. Nichols died three days later, and five officers were charged with second-degree murder. Here are crucial...
