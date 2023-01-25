Tyre Nichols had 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,' according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

Tyre Nichols's mother has described the horrendous physical state her son was in as he died in hospital.RowVaughn Wells told CNN that her 29-year-old was "beaten to a pulp" during the emotional interview. "His head was swollen like a watermelon," she said while listing off his visible injuries, adding they "beat the crap out of him."Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Bodycam footage of the arrest where Mr Nichols sustained his injuries will be released on Friday, 27 January. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Five Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsFive Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsCarol Vorderman makes damning speech about Rishi Sunak on ITV's This Morning

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO