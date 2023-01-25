ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols had 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,' according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

By Jamiel Lynch, Nick Valencia, Eric Levenson, CNN
news8000.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buzzfeednews.com

29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death

Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Why was Tyre Nichols stopped by Memphis police?

On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.Body-camera footage of the ordeal was released by the city at 7pm ET on Friday. The video showed officers dragging Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth

As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember after the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the...
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis police beat her son 'to a pulp'

Tyre Nichols's mother has described the horrendous physical state her son was in as he died in hospital.RowVaughn Wells told CNN that her 29-year-old was "beaten to a pulp" during the emotional interview. "His head was swollen like a watermelon," she said while listing off his visible injuries, adding they "beat the crap out of him."Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Bodycam footage of the arrest where Mr Nichols sustained his injuries will be released on Friday, 27 January. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Five Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsFive Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsCarol Vorderman makes damning speech about Rishi Sunak on ITV's This Morning
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Police unit is disbanded after death

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called Scorpion special unit, whose officers are accused of murdering Tyre Nichols. Scorpion stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods". The unit is a 50-person unit with the mission of bringing down crime levels in particular areas. But now...
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

Factbox-Sequence of Events in Memphis Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

(Reuters) - (Note language in entry for 8:34 p.m. that readers may find offensive) Memphis police beat, tased, kicked and batoned Tyre Nichols during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, video released on Friday shows. Nichols died three days later, and five officers were charged with second-degree murder. Here are crucial...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy