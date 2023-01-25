Colts will hold second interview with Ejiro Evero

The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow down their list of finalists for the head coach vacancy, and it seems Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is on that list.

Evero, 42, was one of the first candidates to interview virtually for the vacancy after the regular season ended. He’s been a hot candidate and has impressed in nearly every interview he’s had across the league.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are bringing Evero in for another interview.

Specializing at the defensive back positions, Evero has held plenty of assistant roles throughout his coaching career. Recently, he spent four seasons working as the safeties coach for the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2020) as well as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator (2021).

Evero got his start in the league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-2009) as a defensive quality control coach. He then spent the five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as a quality control coach (2011), offensive assistant (2012-2013) and defensive assistant (2014-2015).

Evero followed that up by going to the Green Bay Packers as a defensive quality control coach (2016) before landing the role with the Rams.

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.