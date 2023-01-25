Ald. Silvana Tabares And Southwest Side Community Activist — Both With Madigan Ties — Face Off In 23rd Ward Race

Read full article on original website
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
BET
Congressman Jonathan Jackson Endorses Underdog Brandon Johnson in Chicago Mayor’s Race
Newly elected U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson has officially endorsed Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson. Citing Johnson's efforts to bring together the progressive political and labor movement, the endorsement could split the support of Chicago's left-leaning voters, who had previously been firmly in Jesus "Chuy" Garcia's camp. While Garcia only recently declared he would run, he has been a long time fixture in Chicago politics.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Unidentified congressman in Commonwealth Edison conspiracy documents is US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, sources say
CHICAGO — Mayoral challenger Jesús “Chuy” Garcia is an unidentified member of Congress referenced in federal court filings detailing an alleged scheme by then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to appoint one of Garcia’s political associates to a lucrative position on Commonwealth Edison’s board of directors, the Chicago Tribune has learned.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
6 hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses at Mount Greenwood bar in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon. According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized.The victims were all men between 41 and 47 years old. Some were given Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses.Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."Lawlor's released the following statement regarding the incident: Lawlor's is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.Inspectors with the City Department of Buildings have closed Lawlor's. During an inspection, officials found dangerous and hazardous conditions including exposed wiring, plumbing issues and inoperable emergency lighting. Staff are cooperating with police.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
Shots fired at Chicago police officers on Northwest Side early Wednesday
Shots were fired at Chicago police early Wednesday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said. No one was in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
City delays plan to move migrants into vacant school in Woodlawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of asylum seekers will not move into an old school in Woodlawn on Monday as had been expected.City leaders said they're delaying the move-in to hold another community meeting to answer questions.A date for that meeting wasn't given. The plan is to move around 250 migrants into the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School for up to two years.City officials have said 24/7 security will be provided, and contracted officers will post up at every entrance. They will be tasked with indoor and outdoor monitoring.In addition, Chicago Police will conduct checks on every shift.Tempers flared earlier this month...
Chicago has failed to keep up with demand for affordable housing, CHA boss acknowledges
There were many complaints at Tuesday’s Housing Committee hearing from Chicago Housing Authority residents during public comment about the deal to let the Chicago Fire soccer team build a practice field on the site of the CHA’s old ABLA Homes.
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
Bronzeville Trail Task Force announces goals for Congress
First world champion cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor (Photo credit: Road.cc) In recognition of former world champion cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor, the Bronzeville Trail Task Force (BTTF) held a news conference on Tuesday, January 24, launching a national online campaign seeking Congressional recognition for the Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act.
Republican party pushing officials to make McHenry County 'gun sanctuary'
The Republican Party is said to be pushing to have the McHenry County Board declare the county a “gun sanctuary” in light of the state’s new assault weapons ban.
Son of ex-state Rep. ‘Eddie’ Acevedo goes on trial, fights tax charges tied to Madigan probe
A son of former state Rep. Edward Acevedo went on trial in federal court Thursday, where he is accused of filing false income tax returns in a spinoff of a larger bribery investigation involving ComEd and former state House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
