The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways as Blue Jackets Snap Oilers’ Win Streak
Coming into Wednesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Edmonton Oilers were feeling great as they were riding a season-high six-game winning streak. In fact, not only was the streak a season-high, but just one more win would have marked the first time they had put together seven straight since 2001. It failed to materialize, however, as the Blue Jackets were able to walk away with a 3-2 overtime victory.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Blues Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Boston Bruins currently sport a ridiculous 38-5-4 record and are at the top of the NHL by a country mile because of it. Due to this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name trade targets because of it. With this being a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston, it makes sense that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is considering all of his options before the Bruins’ postseason run.
The Hockey Writers
Holland Under Pressure to Improve Oilers at the Trade Deadline
Whenever I hear the song “Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen, I think of what life must be like for Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland. Love him or hate him, there is a lot of pressure on Holland to improve his team by the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Scouting Canucks Again as Well as Available Blue Jackets
Edmonton Oilers assistant general manager Brad Holland attended the game between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 27. This is multiple times now the Oilers have been seen scouting the Canucks, but they might also be interested in available Blue Jackets. Both teams are expected to be...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Terry, Vatrano & More
The Anaheim Ducks didn’t get off to the best start on their six-game road trip, but they finished it off with a flourish. After losing both halves of an East Coast back-to-back, they demonstrated determination against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a comeback win and closed it out with consecutive wins.
The Hockey Writers
What Canadiens Would Want from Avalanche for Monahan
Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan has made general manager Kent Hughes look like a genius up to this point. Habs fans are hoping the trend continues at the trade deadline, when Monahan could fetch a veritable haul as a low-risk middle-six center with experience, scoring talent and faceoff ability. Remember,...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella, Backup Goaltenders, Ristolainen
Only one game remains before the NHL All-Star Break, and the Philadelphia Flyers have rounded into the type of team that fans should expect to see for the rest of the season. Their hot streak after the holiday break has cooled off with three consecutive losses, and they sit at 20-21-9 in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division eight points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Have A Lot To Gain By Trading For Timo Meier
The Buffalo Sabres have plenty of things going right for them offensively, but there is always room for improvement on a young team. Owen Power is taking a big step offensively as of late, the top line is looking fresh and in sync, and the speed of the forward group continues to give opposing teams trouble. Where there is room for improvement is in their second-line scoring and their physicality, and they can get better in both categories by adding San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier via trade.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators’ 2023 NHL Trade Deadline Targets
The Ottawa Senators are limping toward one of the most exciting trade deadlines in recent memory. They have performed poorly this season, with their collection of freshly-assembled talent disrupted by injuries, questionable management, and poor luck. As a result, there is no need for general manager Pierre Dorion to push...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
The Hockey Writers
3 Trade Targets with Term for the Maple Leafs
As the 2023 Trade Deadline approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have dispatched pro scouts to other teams’ arenas in search of a diamond in the rough. With no contract extension after this season, Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas is in an extremely fascinating position this year. He is preparing to work the phones and position his team for a lengthy playoff run. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be their projected opponent this year, as they were last year, and if last year’s playoffs are any indicator, they need to add guys to help them find depth scoring and grit.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Tanev, Sutter & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau was given a standing ovation during his return to the Saddledome on Monday, but was booed every time he touched the puck afterward. In other news, Chris Tanev is expected to miss the next two games with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Darryl Sutter has received a ton of flack for his response following Jakob Pelletier’s first NHL game.
The Hockey Writers
Doug Armstrong’s Top 5 Trades as Blues General Manager
The St. Louis Blues will likely be sellers at the trade deadline; a position they haven’t been in in a while. They have had success in trades under general manager Doug Armstrong. Given where the club is now, it’ll be important to lean on Armstrong’s trade prowess in the next month or so.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Kraken’s First Franchise Win Over Canucks
The Seattle Kraken have finally done it; they beat the Vancouver Canucks for the first time in franchise history with a dominant 6-1 win. The victory came on the heels of a Canucks back-to-back as new head coach Rick Tocchet’s tenure behind the bench gets underway. The Kraken continue...
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Jerseys, Injuries, & Trade Targets
After an impressive 3-2 overtime win against the Dallas Stars, the Carolina Hurricanes just keep on trucking ahead. Things have gotten rocky at times in recent weeks for the Hurricanes, between slumps, injuries, and tough matchups, but the team continues finding ways to bank points and grind out wins. In...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Primed to Fool Everyone With Recent Scouting Trips
The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken center stage this week at some notable games not involving them. With just under five weeks to go until the NHL’s Trade Deadline, speculation is only going to ramp up as to why they’ve shown up. In the span of four days,...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Potential Return in Horvat Trade with Hurricanes
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported the Carolina Hurricanes checked in on Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Originally reported a week ago, LeBrun noted the price for Horvat is too steep for the Hurricanes as the Canucks asked for centre Martin Necas. However, the organization lost Max Pacioretty, who suffered a torn Achilles last week and is on injured reserve.
