More than 73 years ago, Barrett Strong, as a singer, declared "Money (That's What I Want)" — for the first hit single from the Motown empire. What he actually wound up getting was musical immortality. As a songwriter. Strong — who died Sunday, Jan. 29, at the age of 81 in Detroit — co-wrote some of Motown's most enduring hits, with a variety of collaborators but...

39 MINUTES AGO