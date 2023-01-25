ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Clayton News Daily

Joe Burrow on Return to AFC Title Game: ‘Winning Is Expected’

The Bengals snapped a 32-year AFC championship game drought with their appearance last year, and they followed that up by preventing another drought and making back-to-back conference finals. That coincides with the acquisition of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has now made two AFC championship games in his first three years in the NFL.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Clayton News Daily

Andy Reid Confirms Patrick Mahomes Will Start Sunday

After a week of speculation regarding Patrick Mahomes’s injured ankle, Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced Friday his star quarterback will start against the Bengals in Sunday’s highly-anticipated AFC championship rematch. Reid also told reporters Mahomes, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in the divisional win over the Jaguars on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro...
Clayton News Daily

Jets set out to beat Flyers for second time this week

The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a two-game skid and pick up their second win of the week against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Jets defeated the Flyers 5-3 this past Sunday in Philadelphia. In that game, Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, while David Rittich made 28 saves in the victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen new DC

The Atlanta Falcons named former New Orleans assistant Ryan Nielsen their new defensive coordinator on Friday. Nielsen, 43, replaces the retired Dean Pees. Nielsen spent the past six seasons with the Saints as defensive line coach before adding the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2022. The Saints registered 281 sacks during Nielsen's tenure, second most in the NFL in that span.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle

Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Clayton News Daily

Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss

The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
BOSTON, MA
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Rays finalizing extension for 3B Yandy Diaz

The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a three-year, $24 million contract extension with third baseman Yandy Diaz, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The deal reportedly includes a club option for a fourth season in 2026. Diaz, 31, and the Rays were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing after failing to reach...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Clayton News Daily

Sabres end road swing seeking sixth-straight victory

The surging Buffalo Sabres eye a sixth straight win when they wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Sabres head into the contest after dispatching the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead before the Jets scored twice in the final minutes. Buffalo is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and 14-5-1 since Dec. 13, when the Sabres kicked off their most recent six-game winning streak.
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid fined $25K in separate incidents

The NBA levied $25,000 fines on two of the game's superstars Friday over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games. Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors' win over Memphis while Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was docked for an obscene gesture in the 76ers' win over Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

