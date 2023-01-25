Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
A Look at Purdue Basketball's Remaining 2022-23 Big Ten Conference Schedule
At the halfway point in Big Ten play, Purdue basketball is 20-1 overall and sits atop the conference with a 9-1 mark in league play. Here's a look at the remaining regular-season schedule for the Boilermakers after the best start in program history.
pendletontimespost.com
Local student makes IUK list
KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo named Luke Patrick Richardson of Lapel to its dean’s list or chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the dean’s list and 4.0 chancellor’s list while carrying at least 12 credit hours through the grading period.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
wbiw.com
Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
Careful and quick action: Westfield mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
wbiw.com
Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man
MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
wbaa.org
Purdue graduate workers discuss struggle to pay for rent, groceries
Purdue University graduate workers are advocating for a living wage, arguing that their university stipend isn’t enough. Roughly 40 people gathered at the Purdue Graduate Student Center Tuesday to discuss how inflation and the university’s pay have left many student workers struggling to cover the basic costs of food, rent, and health care.
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
WLFI.com
January 25-26, 2023 Snowfall Totals & the Case for Massive ASOS/AWOS-Style Modernization of Our Snowfall Observation Program
I have compiled the CoCo, NWS COOP & viewer snowfall totals Wednesday-Thursday. I did tend to shy away from a lot of NWS COOP totals because measurements are only taken at 7 a.m. daily. The Purdue Ag Farm in northwestern Tippecanoe County only reported 3" for official total between measurement at 7 a.m. on Wednesday & 7 a.m. on Thursday. However, they did send 4.2" report to NWS on early Wednesday afternoon as the snow was still falling. However, due to all the melting, the 3" total is not accurate. That is a huge problem with historical NWS COOP data. Snow melts & you never get a true representation of the snowfall. I have had to do much research on snowfall totals from these stations in trying to map out historic storms as some totals make no sense in COOP record. This is why much of our historic snowfall data for Tippecanoe County back to 1879 comes from Purdue University & the Purdue Airport.
Ascension Medical Group announces 11 more facility closures
Ascension confirmed within the next 90 days, multiple Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent locations will partially or fully discontinue services.
WANE-TV
ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver
Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Comments / 0