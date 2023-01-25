ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, IN

pendletontimespost.com

Local student makes IUK list

KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo named Luke Patrick Richardson of Lapel to its dean’s list or chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Students must earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the dean’s list and 4.0 chancellor’s list while carrying at least 12 credit hours through the grading period.
KOKOMO, IN
WBKR

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
BURLINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22

GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
UPLAND, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
KISS 106

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
wbiw.com

Single vehicle crash claims the life of a Crawfordsville man

MONTGOMERY CO. – Thursday morning, just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Michael revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on US 136, approaching...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue graduate workers discuss struggle to pay for rent, groceries

Purdue University graduate workers are advocating for a living wage, arguing that their university stipend isn’t enough. Roughly 40 people gathered at the Purdue Graduate Student Center Tuesday to discuss how inflation and the university’s pay have left many student workers struggling to cover the basic costs of food, rent, and health care.
WIBC.com

Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

January 25-26, 2023 Snowfall Totals & the Case for Massive ASOS/AWOS-Style Modernization of Our Snowfall Observation Program

I have compiled the CoCo, NWS COOP & viewer snowfall totals Wednesday-Thursday. I did tend to shy away from a lot of NWS COOP totals because measurements are only taken at 7 a.m. daily. The Purdue Ag Farm in northwestern Tippecanoe County only reported 3" for official total between measurement at 7 a.m. on Wednesday & 7 a.m. on Thursday. However, they did send 4.2" report to NWS on early Wednesday afternoon as the snow was still falling. However, due to all the melting, the 3" total is not accurate. That is a huge problem with historical NWS COOP data. Snow melts & you never get a true representation of the snowfall. I have had to do much research on snowfall totals from these stations in trying to map out historic storms as some totals make no sense in COOP record. This is why much of our historic snowfall data for Tippecanoe County back to 1879 comes from Purdue University & the Purdue Airport.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Seat belt violation leads to arrest of intoxicated Indiana driver

Miami County — A recent traffic stop resulted in the Indiana State Police (ISP) arresting a truck driver from Spencer, Indiana. Todd Mills, 58, was detained in the Miami County Jail for operating a straight truck while under the influence of a controlled substance. The ISP also identified that Mills had the possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN

