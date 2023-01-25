ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Over 200 Howard University students using GoFundMe to pay tuition

WASHINGTON - "My goal is $10,980, and I think .74 cents," says Jaleen Bondieumaitre, a sophomore at Howard University. Jaleen is one of many students bearing the high cost of college in 2023. At Howard University, it’s more than $30,000 a year. "I have taken out the maximum amount...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures

WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOC

Gun Rights Advocates Plan Protest in Annapolis

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Second Amendment rights in Maryland are in the crosshairs according to gun rights advocates on the Eastern Shore. "It's a backdoor attempt to make carry permits useless." "It" is Senate Bill 1, which would add increased restrictions on where a person can carry firearms, even if...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

GUPD removes pro-gun group from Red Square following March for Our Lives’ counterprotest

Content warning: this article contains references to gun violence. On Tuesday afternoon, two men from Young Americans for Liberty (YAL), neither of whom were Georgetown-affiliated, began distributing pro-gun pamphlets and gathering student information in Red Square. Shortly after YAL began tabling, Georgetown March for Our Lives (MFOL) organized to table in protest. GUPD later removed YAL from campus, citing uncredentialed solicitation.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington, DC
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

