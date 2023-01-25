ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

99.5 WKDQ

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’

Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
BURLINGTON, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car

LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
LEBANON, IN
WLFI.com

WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Increase number of house fires to begin 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an increased number of house fires in the Lafayette area recently. More structure fires have already taken place in 2023 than there were at this point last year. When the temperature drops, the number of structure fires rises. House fires typically happen...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
DELPHI, IN
Journal Review

Judge gives Walker suspended sentence

A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN

