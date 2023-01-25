Read full article on original website
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Over Michigan
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan on Thursday night at the Crisler Center to move to 20-1 on the season and 9-1 in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference.
A Look at Purdue Basketball's Remaining 2022-23 Big Ten Conference Schedule
At the halfway point in Big Ten play, Purdue basketball is 20-1 overall and sits atop the conference with a 9-1 mark in league play. Here's a look at the remaining regular-season schedule for the Boilermakers after the best start in program history.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WLFI.com
South Fourth Street and Teal Road intersection will completely close this summer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection is slated to completely close to traffic this summer. The construction will happen where South Fourth Street meets Poland Hill and Teal roads. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will repave and reconfigure the crossing. The work is part of an...
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
indiana105.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
UPDATE: The opening of Slim Chickens in West Lafayette has been pushed back to February 7. WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 […]
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
WLFI.com
School bus evacuated after nearly tipping over in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A loaded bus was evacuated Thursday morning after nearly tipping over. The bus slid off the road and slightly into a ditch while making a turn at College and Jackson streets, says Carroll schools Superintendent Keith Thackery. The students were taken to school on a...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
3 Hoosier pizza meccas land on Yelp’s 100 Best ‘zas in US and Canada list
Deep dish, thin crust, fire grilled — there’s no shortage of ways to make a pizza. Yelp is praising the wonder that is pizza in 100 different ways with its 2023 list of the top places for pizza in the United States and Canada. A trio of Indiana pizza spots made the cut, including two […]
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car
LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
WLFI.com
WLPD: Drivers should avoid the US 52 and Klondike area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A semi fire has backed up traffic in the US 52 and Klondike area Thursday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area. According to West Lafayette Police Department, a semi trailer caught fire. The driver was able to get the cab separated from the trailer before the trailer became fully engulfed.
WLFI.com
Increase number of house fires to begin 2023
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been an increased number of house fires in the Lafayette area recently. More structure fires have already taken place in 2023 than there were at this point last year. When the temperature drops, the number of structure fires rises. House fires typically happen...
WIBC.com
County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate. 50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.
Docs: Howard County corrections officer leg swept handcuffed inmate, sending her to ER
On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a woman who was incarcerated in the Howard County Jail that accused corrections officer Colin M. Byrd, 22, of battery.
Howard County deputies find catalytic converters, drugs, guns after traffic stop
The Howard County Sheriff's Office said deputies were told that 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney was driving a red Dodge Charger in the area of East State Street and was possibly in possession of drugs and guns.
Journal Review
Judge gives Walker suspended sentence
A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
WLFI.com
Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
