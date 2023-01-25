ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Launches Crime-Mapping Tool

DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new crime-mapping tool online Tuesday for residents to view. The crime map shows all types of crimes pinpointed to the street where they occurred. People can filter the results by date, location and type of incident,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12 St. Croix County snowplow crashes this winter, DOT says

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. - There were three crashes involving snowplows in 24 hours in St. Croix County, the Wisconsin DOT reported Thursday, Jan. 26. The DOT said there have been 12 such crashes in St. Croix County this winter. "These incidents not only took plows off the road, but...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
knsiradio.com

State Patrol: Road Conditions Deteriorating Across Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation say roads around the state are in rough shape Friday morning. The National Weather Service says light snow fell across the area overnight. The official total as of 6:00 a.m., St. Cloud received 1.5,” and MSP International Airport received 2.2.” The winds picked up Friday morning, leading to blowing snow, whiteout conditions and slick roads. Earlier Friday morning, travel was not advised on State Highway 200 between Ada and U.S. Highway 75 and 200 between Halstad and the Minnesota North Dakota Border, Highway 75 between Shelly and Crookston and U.S. Highway 2/200 between Crookston and Grand Forks. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow said as of 7:30, troopers were out with 18 vehicles that slid off the road and two crashes in that area.
MINNESOTA STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud

A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KIMT

Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowans, SE Minnesotans for Friday morning

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four cooperatives serving North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am because of expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
MINNESOTA STATE
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All

Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash

A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
BOWDON, ND
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
Edy Zoo

Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota

GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
River Falls Journal

Inmate escapes in Hudson

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Brian Fern, 55, who was serving a sentence at the county jail, had escaped, according to a recent sheriff's office news release. Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022. Here is what we know from...
HUDSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy