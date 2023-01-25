Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Launches Crime-Mapping Tool
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new crime-mapping tool online Tuesday for residents to view. The crime map shows all types of crimes pinpointed to the street where they occurred. People can filter the results by date, location and type of incident,...
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12 St. Croix County snowplow crashes this winter, DOT says
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. - There were three crashes involving snowplows in 24 hours in St. Croix County, the Wisconsin DOT reported Thursday, Jan. 26. The DOT said there have been 12 such crashes in St. Croix County this winter. "These incidents not only took plows off the road, but...
knsiradio.com
State Patrol: Road Conditions Deteriorating Across Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation say roads around the state are in rough shape Friday morning. The National Weather Service says light snow fell across the area overnight. The official total as of 6:00 a.m., St. Cloud received 1.5,” and MSP International Airport received 2.2.” The winds picked up Friday morning, leading to blowing snow, whiteout conditions and slick roads. Earlier Friday morning, travel was not advised on State Highway 200 between Ada and U.S. Highway 75 and 200 between Halstad and the Minnesota North Dakota Border, Highway 75 between Shelly and Crookston and U.S. Highway 2/200 between Crookston and Grand Forks. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow said as of 7:30, troopers were out with 18 vehicles that slid off the road and two crashes in that area.
Family involved in highway collision with moose near Sax-Zim Bog
A family of three sustained minor injuries in a highway crash involved a young bull moose in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said the collision happened near the Sax-Zim Bog nature preserve west of Melrude in Ellsburg Township on Highway 53.
dailyplanetdc.com
Minnesota man charged with tax and wire fraud
A federal grand jury in St. Paul returned an indictment yesterday charging a Minnesota man with assisting in the preparation of false income tax returns and wire fraud. According to the indictment, from 2014 to 2018, Beau Wesley Gensmer, of Prior Lake, owned a purported consulting company and, starting in 2014, hired a tax return preparer in Anchorage, Alaska, to prepare and electronically file federal income tax returns for members of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Native American tribe that owns Mystic Lake and Little Six Casinos outside of Minneapolis.
boreal.org
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws
In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. To read the full story,...
KIMT
Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowans, SE Minnesotans for Friday morning
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four cooperatives serving North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am because of expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry
St. Paul City Council has voted to remove the historic Justus Ramsey House and put it in storage following a protest from community members against its demolition. The vote was finalized Thursday, with the total cost for the removal set at $84,000. The building would need additional funding to relocate and restore, plans for which have not yet been determied.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
boreal.org
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs. According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.
trfradio.com
Minnesota Man Killed North Dakota Snowmobile Crash
A southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash Wednesday evening in east central North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 67 year old male from Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5pm. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department says there were no witnesses to the crash.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
boreal.org
Xylazine reaches Minnesota: officials concerned by fentanyl contaminated with animal sedative
Photo: A physician tests powder believed to be fentanyl at the New Hampshire State Police Forensic Laboratory in October 2018. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Public health officials in Minnesota are growing increasingly concerned about a powerful animal sedative that is being mixed in with the...
River Falls Journal
Inmate escapes in Hudson
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Brian Fern, 55, who was serving a sentence at the county jail, had escaped, according to a recent sheriff's office news release. Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022. Here is what we know from...
mprnews.org
Found safe: 10-year-old St. Paul girl located after going missing for five days
The St. Paul Police Department said officers have safely located 10-year-old Ariyah Lewis, who went missing last week in St. Paul. She had walked away from a house near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul on Jan. 20, and police sent out an alert on Jan. 24 asking the public to help find her.
Comments / 0