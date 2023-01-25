ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Invest in a CD to Maximize Your Savings as Interest Rates Rise

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise its benchmark interest rate to fight inflation, many consumers are looking for ways to boost their savings for a variety of reasons. While some are simply looking for ways to save money on everyday expenses, others are considering what they should do with their current savings nest egg.
InsuranceNewsNet

Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs

In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
BBC

Jeremy Hunt says significant tax cuts in Budget unlikely

Jeremy Hunt has warned it is "unlikely" that there will be room for any "significant" tax cuts in the Budget. The chancellor has been under pressure recently from some in his party to cut taxes to stimulate the UK economy. But Mr Hunt said that a pledge to halve the...
BBC

UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years

The number of new cars made in the UK has sunk to its lowest level for 66 years as firms warn the country is not doing enough to attract manufacturers. The 10% drop is the worst performance since 1956, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. A struggle...
NASDAQ

CD Rates Today: January 23, 2023—CDs Pay More Than 4.5%

You can earn 4.21% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Plus, average CD yields keep inching upward. Take a look at the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD...
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CNBC

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
ValueWalk

Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends

These stocks have all fallen significantly over the last year. Also, keep in mind they are often more volatile at this price. The quarterly dividend is a surefire way to get quick returns on your stock portfolio, but they are not always easy to find. Escalating interest rates coupled with seemingly unfettered inflation can certainly complicate things. And while many of the stocks on this list are paying impressive dividends, it is crucial to remember that lower-priced stocks tend to have more volatility.

