Invest in a CD to Maximize Your Savings as Interest Rates Rise
As the Federal Reserve continues to raise its benchmark interest rate to fight inflation, many consumers are looking for ways to boost their savings for a variety of reasons. While some are simply looking for ways to save money on everyday expenses, others are considering what they should do with their current savings nest egg.
Investors scrambling to lock in rates propel annuity sales to record highs
In the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis, Americans flocked to the safe gains provided by fixed annuities and sales soared. It is happening again. Total annuity sales surged to $310.6 billion in 2022, a 22% increase from 2021 results and 17% higher than the record set in 2008, according to preliminary results from LIMRA’s U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey.
BBC
Jeremy Hunt says significant tax cuts in Budget unlikely
Jeremy Hunt has warned it is "unlikely" that there will be room for any "significant" tax cuts in the Budget. The chancellor has been under pressure recently from some in his party to cut taxes to stimulate the UK economy. But Mr Hunt said that a pledge to halve the...
BBC
UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years
The number of new cars made in the UK has sunk to its lowest level for 66 years as firms warn the country is not doing enough to attract manufacturers. The 10% drop is the worst performance since 1956, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. A struggle...
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 23, 2023—CDs Pay More Than 4.5%
You can earn 4.21% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Plus, average CD yields keep inching upward. Take a look at the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD...
Business Insider
13 best high-interest CDs and savings accounts today: 1-year CDs paying up to 4.75% APY
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
Here Are Some Higher-Yielding Alternatives to Savings Accounts
Bank savings accounts typically yield just 0.33% now, so it may not make sense to put any of your money there.
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The growth-focused money manager is making moves.
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Got $500? 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
McDonald's and Vector Group both look positioned for lasting success, for different reasons.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
These former highfliers are ready to rally.
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
With Yields Plunging, 7 REITs That Pay Huge Monthly Dividends Look Tempting Now
Real estate investment trusts pay among the best dividends of any asset class. With interest rates plunging, these seven stocks with monthly payouts make sense for income investors looking for dependable distributions and a degree of safety.
CNBC
Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock whenever you get the chance
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down how a surprise rise in U.S. GDP and lower-than-expected jobless claims in the fourth quarter are affecting the market. Jim says the S&P Oscillator still shows conditions are not quite right to buy but urges Club members to get into his favorite stock in the portfolio whenever they get a chance. Jim and Jeff also share insight into a renewed bullish analyst outlook on semiconductors, and what it means for companies in the Charitable Trust.
'Stock Prices Will Crater' if the U.S. Defaults on Debt, Economist Warns
With a debt limit fight looming in Congress, one leading expert is warning of catastrophic damage to the economy and major losses in the stock market if lawmakers are unable to avert a default. Make sure your hard-earned money is protected with a Gold IRA. Gold IRAs help you protect...
This Is Who Ends Up Rich When the Stock Market Crashes
It takes a cool head to prosper during a market crash.
ValueWalk
Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
These stocks have all fallen significantly over the last year. Also, keep in mind they are often more volatile at this price. The quarterly dividend is a surefire way to get quick returns on your stock portfolio, but they are not always easy to find. Escalating interest rates coupled with seemingly unfettered inflation can certainly complicate things. And while many of the stocks on this list are paying impressive dividends, it is crucial to remember that lower-priced stocks tend to have more volatility.
