newschannel20.com
Illinois State University fraternity suspended until 2025
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University (ISU) has been suspended until Dec. 31, 2025, for violating the code of conduct. The Director of Media Relations at ISU says the suspension is related to incidents in the fall 2022 semester that involved vandalism to other Greek houses. The vandalism contained derogatory anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
wznd.com
Bloomington unveils new Lights On! program
NORMAL, Ill. – The Bloomington Police Department has teamed up with a program to help build trust in the community by offering vouchers rather than citations. Bloomington PD Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley explains what the Lights On! Program is all about. “Lights on is a program funded by...
IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals in Bloomington draws thousands
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 9,000 family members and friends cheered on their favorite team in the Illinois High School Association Competitive Dance State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Friday. Ninety teams in three divisions from across Illinois competed in the preliminary round on Friday for 12 slots in the finals […]
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After years of serving Peoria Public Schools’ families and being a voice for District 150 students, Dr. Derrick Booth is stepping away from his role with the district. Booth has been Peoria Public Schools’ Director of Social and Emotional Learning since 2016, but his...
wglt.org
'A huge honor': Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of 2 Illinoisans nominated for national education award
For nearly a decade, Susan Naber has supported the learning of Unit 5’s tiniest students. Naber is a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center, a south Bloomington pre-kindergarten school for at-risk youth. “The teacher is the person who runs the program, puts the class together, has the lesson plans...
wcbu.org
How a unique Peoria medical program introduces students to rural medicine
The decline of professionals practicing medicine in rural America isn't a new one. Rural hospitals around Illinois and the nation are eliminating services or closing altogether amid staffing and financial difficulties. The long-running Rural Student Physician Program at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria introduces third-year medical students...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is on Friday. This day of service honors MLK’s service to the Civil Rights Movement and social justice. The Center for Civic Engagement is hosting...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
newschannel20.com
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
1470 WMBD
Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft. Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business. […]
