Akron, OH

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Celebrates New Construction Project Featured

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is expanding! As part of the organization's capital campaign, Growing for Good: The Campaign to Reach Further and Feed More, the foodbank is expanding its main campus in Akron. And to celebrate that expansion the Foodbank invited community leaders, hunger-relief partners, and volunteers to join them...
AKRON, OH
Summit County Cuts Ribbon On New Sewer Operations Building Featured

Summit County officials dedicated their new Department of Sanitary Sewer Services building, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, January 25th. The 60 thousand square foot building, located on Cole Avenue at the Firestone Business Park in Akron, allows them to house all of their fleet maintenance, sewer maintenance and pump station groups, who had been working in separate locations, in one modern facility.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Akron Mayor's Race Heats Up Featured

Democratic Mayoral candidate, Marco Sommerville opened a new campaign headquarters this week, at 1 Merriman Ave, and also launched a website: SommervilleforMayor.com. Soommerville, who is currently Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs, also hired former City Councilman, John Valle, as his Campaign Director. Deputy Mayor, Marco Sommerville. But Sommerville is not...
AKRON, OH

