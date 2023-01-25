ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1031 Crowdfunding Buys 178-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Utah

ST. GEORGE AND LINDON, UTAH — 1031 Crowdfunding has acquired its first two seniors housing communities in Utah. Totaling 178 units of assisted living and memory care, the communities are in the Provo suburb of Lindon and St. George, which is located approximately 130 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
