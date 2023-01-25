ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

NAI Shames Makovsky Brokers $6.3M Sale of Retail Building in Denver

DENVER — NAI Shames Makovsky has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 70 N. Broadway in Denver. Fleming Building LLC acquired the asset from 70 Broadway LLC for $6.3 million. The property features 17,500 square feet of retail space. Todd Snyder and Joey Gargotto of NAI...
DENVER, CO

