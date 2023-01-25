Read full article on original website
Look: Seahawks Players Are Furious With Pete Carroll Snub
On Wednesday, the NFL announced its five finalists for the coveted Coach of the Year award. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not on the list. After entering the year with what was originally considered one of the worst team's in the league, Carroll led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a ...
Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa
Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
Edge Rusher tutored by Ex-Seahawk Draws UW Scholarship Offer
Kellen Lindstrom plays alongside his coach's place-kicking daughter, too.
NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub
NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs activate tight end from injured reserve ahead of AFC Championship vs. Bengals
The Chiefs officially return to full strength at the tight end position with the activation of Jody Fortson from injured reserve.
Falcons at Shrine Bowl Day 1: Practice Recap
Risers, fallers and everything else of note from the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff's first practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
4 takeaways from Seahawks GM John Schneider's radio interview
Seahawks general manager John Schneider was a guest on 933 KJR radio yesterday. He was naturally asked about veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s contract situation as well as some other pressing business for the franchise. Here are four takeaways from the interview. 'We know what we need to fix'. First...
Texans Coach Candidate Ejiro Has Second Interview with Colts
Houston Texans coaching candidate Ejiro Evero held a lengthy interview with the Colts on Friday.
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Sends Cryptic Tweet Ahead of AFC Championship
The wide receiver has been out since November with an abdomen injury.
Billy Packer was center of ridiculous backlash as sports world began decline
I recall thinking, then writing, “It has come to this?” Not sure he’d have chosen it as part of his legacy, but Billy Packer, who died Thursday at 82, helped remind us that the sports world had gone — and remains — nuts. No bottom in sight on which to bottom out. The selection committee for the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which was being called on CBS in large part by Packer (as a longtime NBC court-side presence with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire, he followed the Tournament to CBS, and in 2008 he was dumped, replaced as lead analyst by Clark Kellogg)...
Husky Offer Ballhawking Cornerback from Davises' SoCal High School
Trestin Castro had a big sophomore year when it came to interceptions.
Mariners outright former first-round pick
The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
NFL Draft expert Zierlein: Freaky defenders that fit Seahawks
With the Seahawks’ 2022 season wrapped up, the focus turns to the offseason and especially the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have a chance to make a big splash in April as they’re armed with two picks in each of the first two rounds. And thanks to a trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, Seattle will pick fifth overall, the highest pick of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, which began in 2010.
