ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Seahawks Players Are Furious With Pete Carroll Snub

On Wednesday, the NFL announced its five finalists for the coveted Coach of the Year award. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was not on the list. After entering the year with what was originally considered one of the worst team's in the league, Carroll led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a ...
SEATTLE, WA
bvmsports.com

Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa

Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub

NFL Coach of the Year award winners inexplicably snubbed Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll from being a finalist for the award. The NFL world learned of the coaching candidates up for the award on Wednesday. The NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, New York Giants coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Coach of the Year snub appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Billy Packer was center of ridiculous backlash as sports world began decline

I recall thinking, then writing, “It has come to this?” Not sure he’d have chosen it as part of his legacy, but Billy Packer, who died Thursday at 82, helped remind us that the sports world had gone — and remains — nuts. No bottom in sight on which to bottom out. The selection committee for the 2004 NCAA Tournament, which was being called on CBS in large part by Packer (as a longtime NBC court-side presence with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire, he followed the Tournament to CBS, and in 2008 he was dumped, replaced as lead analyst by Clark Kellogg)...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Mariners outright former first-round pick

The Seattle Mariners outrighted former first-round pick and top prospect Justus Sheffield on Thursday. The Mariners’ PR account tweeted, “Roster move: LHP Justus Sheffield cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.”. Sheffield, who Cleveland drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, spent four...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

NFL Draft expert Zierlein: Freaky defenders that fit Seahawks

With the Seahawks’ 2022 season wrapped up, the focus turns to the offseason and especially the 2023 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have a chance to make a big splash in April as they’re armed with two picks in each of the first two rounds. And thanks to a trade with the Denver Broncos last offseason, Seattle will pick fifth overall, the highest pick of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era, which began in 2010.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy