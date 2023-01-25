ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawk Run, PA

WTAJ

Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
MAYPORT, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township

WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE JAIL TIME OR SINGLE COUNT OF RETAIL THEFT

A man charged with retail theft was sentenced this morning in Indiana County Court. Court documents say Bradley Randall Smith, who turns 39 years old tomorrow, was sentenced to serve one month to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a single count of Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise for an incident on September 23rd of last year.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
ELK COUNTY, PA

