Special probation OK’d for Pa. man, woman who set up fake GoFundMe pages
WILLIAMSPORT - A Lycoming County woman and her boyfriend accused of establishing GoFundMe pages in memory of three individuals who are still alive have been accepted into the probation program that once completed allows them to clear their records. Angela Renee Snook, 29, and Devin Ray Page, 36, agreed in...
Northern Cambria men accused of stealing $800 in quarters
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are behind bars on accusations that they broke into a laundromat and stole approximately 3,200 quarters. On Friday, Jan. 20, police were called to a flower shop on Bigler Avenue in Northern Cambria for a report of a completed burglary, according to charges filed. The owner of the […]
WJAC TV
'Watch your back:' Altoona man threatened to extort, kill local bar owner, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Blair County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill and extort a local bar owner. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth reportedly visited McGarvey's Bar, located in the Juniata section of the city, and asked to speak with the owner.
Tyrone man accused of ‘stalking’ woman, caught hiding in her shower
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing criminal charges after a woman claimed she found him hiding in her shower. Rodney Friday, 59, was accused by the woman of entering her apartment along West 16th Street in Tyrone after she said the main door was wide open. Tyrone police were first sent […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Man Accused of Burglary, Assault Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated...
Report: Cambria County man crashes stolen vehicle in police chase, steals second one
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What started as a retail theft in Cambria Township led to a police chase involving two stolen vehicles on Thursday. Edwin Maykovich, 20, of Ebensburg, was arrested Jan. 26 after he led police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen, according to charges filed. He was initially […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Clearfield Man Allegedly Caught Trying to Meet Teenage Boy Headed for County Court
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man caught by a local sexual predator watch group allegedly trying to meet a teenage boy was scheduled for court on Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Mathew Allen Uncles, 42, is charged with felony criminal attempt-corruption of minors;...
Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
explore venango
Area Man Behind Bars for Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at $10K
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace. Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius,...
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township. Police said...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Arrested Following Vehicle Pursuit in White Township
WHITE TWP., Pa. – An Ohio man who fled from a traffic stop was taken into custody on Thursday, January 26, following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver. The suspect, a 34-year-old male, of Toledo, Ohio, is currently in Pennsylvania State Police custody, and there is no danger...
2 men face charges after woman was raped in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two out-of-state men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the rape of a woman at a Loretto Borough home. The investigation began in July 2022 after the Loretto Borough Police Department was made aware of a sexual assault that took place in February at a house party, according […]
wccsradio.com
MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE JAIL TIME OR SINGLE COUNT OF RETAIL THEFT
A man charged with retail theft was sentenced this morning in Indiana County Court. Court documents say Bradley Randall Smith, who turns 39 years old tomorrow, was sentenced to serve one month to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a single count of Retail Theft-Taking Merchandise for an incident on September 23rd of last year.
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
X-ray film worth over $2k stolen in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen. Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219. Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they […]
Brother-sister duo accused of threatening Altoona landlords with knife, damaging property
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona brother-sister duo was arrested and charged after being accused of threatening two landlords with a knife and trying to break down the backdoor of a residence, police report. Court documents show that 21-year-old Kenneth Dunn and his sister, 19-year-old Madison Dunn, are facing charges of criminal attempt to break […]
