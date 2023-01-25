ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyre Nichols had 'extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,' according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

By Jamiel Lynch, Nick Valencia, Eric Levenson, CNN
Memphis police chief faces crucial test leading department through Tyre Nichols case

It's only been 20 months since Cerelyn "CJ" Davis took charge of the Memphis Police Department. Known nationally as an advocate for police reform, she touted big plans that included forging new relationships with community leaders to tackle police reform and lower violent crime -- issues she hoped would elicit trust in law enforcement in Tennessee's second most populous city.
