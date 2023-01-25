Read full article on original website
dailybruin.com
‘Chosen family’: UCLA club quadball provides inclusive space within athletics
This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:40 a.m. Nathaly Castrejon spent her freshman year isolated at home while taking classes through a computer screen. Like many others, she took time over the pandemic to explore her interests, hobbies and, of course, TikTok. That’s where Castrejon found herself reintroduced to the world of “Harry Potter” in 2020, reviving her forgotten love for a favorite childhood series.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics looks to honor legacy of Title IX in Equity Meet
Fifty years ago, Title IX was passed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any program receiving federal assistance, including athletics. With its passing, Title IX changed the landscape of sports by providing more opportunities and funding for women’s sports across the nation. At UCLA, 29 of the program’s 41 national championships since the turn of the century were brought back to Westwood by women’s teams.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball to face uphill climb against Colorado, Utah this weekend
During any season, the mountain road trip in the Pac-12 is a unique test. High altitudes in both Colorado and Utah consistently present endurance challenges regardless of each team’s quality on the court. But in 2023, the trip features two ranked teams and – in coach Cori Close’s opinion...
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics to host Oregon State for 1st meet back in Pauley Pavilion
Midway through her fifth year with the Bruins, Margzetta Frazier will be competing in her final home opener. “It’s going to be a party,” the redshirt senior said. Frazier and No. 6 UCLA gymnastics will return home to Westwood on Sunday following a season-opening three-meet road trip. No. 16 Oregon State will be the first Pauley Pavilion visitors this season as the blue and gold get set for coach Janelle McDonald’s first official competition leading the blue and gold in front of the Bruin faithful.
dailybruin.com
Film & Television Archive to screen alumni’s documentary on incarcerated women
The UCLA Film & Television Archive is resurrecting the stories of incarcerated women. On Saturday, the Archive will screen a digitally restored version of “We’re Alive,” a 1974 documentary detailing the experiences of women at the California Institution for Women, a state prison for female inmates in Chino, California. The film, produced by alumni Michie Gleason, Christine Lesiak and Kathy Levitt, was made to cast light on the economic pressures and injustices within the legal system that led to the inmates’ imprisonment, Levitt said.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball falls to crosstown rival USC in 2nd-half blunder
This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:40 a.m. UCLA had been in this spot before. Up big at the half, all the momentum in the world, a reeling rival in the opposing locker room. Three weeks ago, the Bruins ran into the halftime locker room up by 18 against the Trojans. What happened next? They came out with arguably their worst half of the season, clinging to a win thanks to some late-game heroics from junior guard Jaylen Clark.
dailybruin.com
LA City Council to expand tenant protections with expected start in February
The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted Jan. 20 to expand tenant protections aimed at keeping renters in their homes, following the conclusion of its pandemic-era regulations at the end of the month. Earlier this month, the LA City Council extended its eviction moratorium until Jan. 31, allowing many landlords...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis kicks off dual-match play with a home sweep over LMU
This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:51 a.m. Maybe last year was an anomaly after all. No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis (1-0) swept Loyola Marymount (0-3) by a tally of 7-0 on Wednesday to open up dual-match play at home. After allowing just six points to the Lions across 19 matchups dating back to 2000, the Bruins were handed their first defeat in the history between the two schools last season.
dailybruin.com
Pauley Pavilion to host high school basketball game with star players, viewers
This post was updated Jan. 27 at 12:44 a.m. It’ll be a star-studded affair at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. But it won’t be the Bruins battling on the hardwood. Notre Dame High School will take on Sierra Canyon High School in a boys basketball game Friday night on UCLA’s campus. The game was supposed to be played at Notre Dame’s home gym, but was moved to the 13,000-plus seat stadium given the expected attendance.
