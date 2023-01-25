Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
fox26houston.com
Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop
KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
7 Romantic Things I Do In Houston With My Sweetheart & They're All Free Or Under $25
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or you just want to treat that special someone to a day of fun, there are so many romantic things for couples to do together in Houston, TX.
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
This Texas City Is Getting Its First Costco & It Has A $15M Price Tag
Costco is opening its first Central Texas location this year!
multihousingnews.com
Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community
Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
verdictfoodservice.com
Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas
The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
houstonpublicmedia.org
An old bus station for sale could transform the area between Houston’s Midtown and Downtown
The Greyhound Bus station south of the Pierce Elevated freeway has a lease which ends in October 2024 and is now for sale. Real estate company Cushman & Wakefield announced earlier this month that they will be marketing the property on behalf of Twenty Lake Holdings, a real estate investment firm. Surrounding the site, there are new developments which include residential high rises, mid-rise multifamily, grocers, restaurants, and bars.
fox26houston.com
Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
KIII TV3
Crazy video! Houston-area postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
iheart.com
Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?
If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Scary Airplane Crash Lands On a Busy Freeway Outside of Houston, TX
Things got scary for a pilot and several drivers outside of Houston, TX on Sunday morning. Officials say the plane actually hit the roof of an 18-wheeler as it crash landed onto a highway. It's still not clear why, but the pilot decided to land on the roadway, but according...
cw39.com
Photos: Dozens of dogs rescued in Pasadena tornadoes need forever homes
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24. The shelter said Wednesday...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in deadly crash on inbound Southwest Freeway at West Loop
Authorities spent more than four hours investigating and then clearing a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.
