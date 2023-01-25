ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 97.9 FM

Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community

Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
SPRING, TX
verdictfoodservice.com

Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas

The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
RICHMOND, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

An old bus station for sale could transform the area between Houston’s Midtown and Downtown

The Greyhound Bus station south of the Pierce Elevated freeway has a lease which ends in October 2024 and is now for sale. Real estate company Cushman & Wakefield announced earlier this month that they will be marketing the property on behalf of Twenty Lake Holdings, a real estate investment firm. Surrounding the site, there are new developments which include residential high rises, mid-rise multifamily, grocers, restaurants, and bars.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Why is Sylvester Turner Trying to Gaslight us?

If you're not subscribed to Kenny Webster's daily podcast, take two minutes out of your day to find out why you should be. Today on the show Kenny talked to concerned citizens who are furious at the Houston Mayor for ignoring the crime problems and then we stopped by the Alamo to learn about a blatant example of legalized theft by the city of San Antonio.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Photos: Dozens of dogs rescued in Pasadena tornadoes need forever homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Humane Society is asking for the community’s help with fostering and adoption after rescuing more than 28 dogs in Pasadena, TX. The animals were taken from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which suffered severe damage in the recent tornado on January 24. The shelter said Wednesday...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in Home Depot parking lot in Spring, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during a road rage incident near Spring early Friday morning. It started right after midnight when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to a Home Depot at 20131 North Freeway, where they initially were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.
SPRING, TX
