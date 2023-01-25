ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

KNOX News Radio

EGF questions bringing chickens in town

The East Grand Forks council appears reluctant to allowing chickens in city limits. The issue surfaced at last night’s work session at the request of a resident looking to change the city’s zoning laws. The homeowner cited the high cost of eggs…good source of protein….and the fact they help reduce pest populations (mosquitoes) in a letter to the city.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board

(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
FARGO, ND
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
GRAND FORKS, ND
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
MIX 94.9

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer

Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
RED LAKE COUNTY, MN
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested

FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Trial next stop for GF murder suspect

A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
GRAND FORKS, ND
EGF man pleads not guilty to dangerous weapons charges

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks Man has pleaded not guilty to two dangerous weapons charges stemming from an incident in early December 2022 where he admitted to shooting at squirrels in his yard. Michael James Powers faces one felony count of Reckless Discharge...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
