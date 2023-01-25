Nutraceuticals Market Size Was $413.0 Billion In 2020 | Growing At A CAGR Of 3.9% From 2021 To 2030

Tattoo removal market size was valued at $478 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $795 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027. Tattoo removal is a procedure used to get rid of unwanted tattoos through surgery, laser, creams, and others. Laser beam operates by breaking down ink particles of tattoos to remove the same. However, a surgical procedure involves simply cutting out the skin that is tattooed using scalpel and then stitching the wound. Surgical procedure is mainly used for small tattoos and is generally not considered for large tattoos. In addition, tattoo removal procedure by creams is a slow and painless process to clear inked area of the skin. Among these procedures, the most commonly used technique for tattoo removal is laser procedure, owing to its efficiency, in terms of safety, clearing scar, fading a tattoo, and relatively less pain than surgical procedures.

