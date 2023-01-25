According to our new research study on “Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User,” the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare, Rising Adoption of e-Health. However concerns regarding data privacy hinders the market growth.

1 DAY AGO