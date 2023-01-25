Read full article on original website
Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User,” the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare, Rising Adoption of e-Health. However concerns regarding data privacy hinders the market growth.
Pharmacogenomics Market to Exceed USD 14,107.80 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Pharmacogenoics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 14,107.80 million by 2028 from US$ 7,087.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading market research company, published a research report titled, ‘High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Detector, Consumables [Columns, Tubes, Filters], Accessories, Software), Application (Diagnostics, Forensics, Research), End User (Pharmaceutical, Academic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the...
Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market Worth $12.85 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research® – the leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral [OSDs {Coating, Milling}, Oral Liquid Dosages {Filtration Units}], Parenterals [SIP, CIP, Process Systems], Topicals [Agitators, Homogenizers, Colloid Mills]) – Global Forecast to 2029’.
Probiotics Market to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotics Marketby Ingredient, Function, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The global probiotics market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%.
Contact Lenses Market Size Value, Growth Estimation, Future Trends and Research Insights by 2030
Contact Lenses Market Research Report: Information By Usage (Daily Wear, Extended Wear, and Traditional Wear), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Monovision, and Cosmetic), By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Glass Permeable, Hybrid, and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)), By Type (Opaque Contact Lenses, Enhanced Contact Lenses, and Tinted Contact Lenses), By Application (Conventional, Orthokeratology, and Decorative), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, and E-Commerce), and Region, Forecast till 2030.
Healthcare CRM Market Share Analysis, Size Projection, Growth Statistics, Regional Outlook and Insights by 2030
Healthcare CRM Market: Information by Type (Operational CRM, Analytical CRM and Collaborative CRM), Component (software and service), Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), Application (Communication Module, Patient Management, Task Management, Report Module), End User (Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast till 2030.
Corporate Wellness Market Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Report Overview and Regional Insights by 2030
Corporate Wellness Market Information by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
What Everyone Must Know About Neurorehabilitation Market size was valued at $ 1,097.69 million in 2020 and IS projected to reach $ 2,451.25 million by 2030 registering a CAGR OF of 8.3% TO 2030.
The neurorehabilitation market refers to the industry that produces and sells products and services related to the rehabilitation of individuals with neurological conditions, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury. This market includes products and services such as physical therapy equipment, occupational therapy equipment, and speech therapy services. The global neurorehabilitation market is expected to grow in the coming years due to an increase in the aging population and a rise in the incidence of neurological disorders.
Medical Beds Market is estimated to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 22.6 Bn by the end of 2032 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Stryker Corporation
The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size Revenue to cross USD 2.1 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4.7%
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to changes in a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. DMD is one of four disorders known as dystrophinopathies. The main symptom of DMD is muscle weakness. It begins as early as age 2 or 3 and first affects the proximal muscles (muscles close to the trunk) and then the distal muscles of the extremities (muscles close to the extremities). The lower integumentary muscle is usually affected more than the upper integumentary muscle. Affected children may have difficulty jumping, running, and walking. Other symptoms include enlarged calves, toddling, and lumbar lordosis.
Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 6.8% by 2031
The global specialty medical chairs market was valued at $4,061.68 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,846.17 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. What is the Specialty Medical Chairs?. Specialty medical chairs can be used for examination, treatment, or rehabilitation. These are...
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Dermatomyositis Drug Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, Surpass US$ 1,081.2 Mn By 2030 | Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals , Hikma Pharmaceuticals
The Global Dermatomyositis Drug Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030. Key players in the market are concentrating on R&D for the treatment of dermatomyositis, which is projected to fuel growth during the forecast period, according to key industry trends. For instance, in May 2022, topline results from the PRESIDIO Phase 2 clinical trial of zetomipzomib (KZR-616) in patients with dermatomyositis were released by Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing ground-breaking treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders (DM).
Protein Supplement Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2025 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), ABH PHARMA INC
The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017. Protein is an essential nutrient and...
Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Next Big Things | Major Giants Beonchip, Mimetas, Organovo Holdings, Axosim Technologies
Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technology is a type of microfluidic device that mimics the structure and function of human organs or organ systems. Tumor-on-a-chip (ToC) is a subtype of OOC that specifically recreates the microenvironment of a tumor within the body. These devices can be used to study the growth and progression of cancer, as well as to test the efficacy of new drugs and treatment strategies. ToCs can be made to mimic specific types of tumors and can be used in drug development and testing, toxicology and cancer research.
An Intro to Disposable Gloves Market in Under 10 Minutes | With Updated Study
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Disposable Gloves Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global disposable gloves market size was valued at $10,248.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $29,807.71 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In accordance to several interviews conducted, utilization of disposable gloves is projected to witness a significant increase, owing to high incidences of diseases across the globe as well as utilization of gloves in the non-medical sector. The market is largely fragmented and several manufacturers have focused on offering advanced and novel disposable gloves, which aid in curbing latex-associated allergies and hospital acquired infections.
The Best Approach to Softgel Capsule Market for Every Personality Type | Updated Case Study
The Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Softgel capsules are single-serving solid dosage forms that consist of a shell, usually made of gelatin that usually contains liquid. Gelatin is the most widely used film-forming agent and is extracted from collagen by hydrolysis. However, it is also possible to use starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, to form the thin ribbons needed to produce soft gelatin capsules.
Telmisartan Market to 2027 : Growing prevalence of hypertension is expected to drive growth in the telmisartan market
The market for telmisartan, a medication used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, is likely to be significant. Telmisartan is part of a class of drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and is one of the most commonly prescribed medications for hypertension. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global telmisartan market was valued at $3,453 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of hypertension and heart failure, as well as the growing use of telmisartan in combination therapies.
