Medagadget.com
Pharmacogenomics Market to Exceed USD 14,107.80 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Pharmacogenoics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 14,107.80 million by 2028 from US$ 7,087.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User,” the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare, Rising Adoption of e-Health. However concerns regarding data privacy hinders the market growth.
Medagadget.com
Surgical Power Tools Market to be Worth $3.25 Billion by 2030—An Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this...
Medagadget.com
Mice Model Market Size Worth US$D 2,340.90 Mn by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Medagadget.com
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading market research company, published a research report titled, ‘High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Detector, Consumables [Columns, Tubes, Filters], Accessories, Software), Application (Diagnostics, Forensics, Research), End User (Pharmaceutical, Academic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the...
Medagadget.com
Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market Worth $12.85 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research® – the leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral [OSDs {Coating, Milling}, Oral Liquid Dosages {Filtration Units}], Parenterals [SIP, CIP, Process Systems], Topicals [Agitators, Homogenizers, Colloid Mills]) – Global Forecast to 2029’.
Medagadget.com
Contact Lenses Market Size Value, Growth Estimation, Future Trends and Research Insights by 2030
Contact Lenses Market Research Report: Information By Usage (Daily Wear, Extended Wear, and Traditional Wear), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Monovision, and Cosmetic), By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Glass Permeable, Hybrid, and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)), By Type (Opaque Contact Lenses, Enhanced Contact Lenses, and Tinted Contact Lenses), By Application (Conventional, Orthokeratology, and Decorative), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, and E-Commerce), and Region, Forecast till 2030.
Medagadget.com
Probiotics Market to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotics Marketby Ingredient, Function, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The global probiotics market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%.
Medagadget.com
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Medagadget.com
Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market Worth $2.93 billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘RWE Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) – Global Forecast to 2029’. According...
Medagadget.com
Protein Supplement Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2025 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), ABH PHARMA INC
The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017. Protein is an essential nutrient and...
Medagadget.com
Medical Beds Market is estimated to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 22.6 Bn by the end of 2032 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Stryker Corporation
The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.
Medagadget.com
What Everyone Must Know About Neurorehabilitation Market size was valued at $ 1,097.69 million in 2020 and IS projected to reach $ 2,451.25 million by 2030 registering a CAGR OF of 8.3% TO 2030.
The neurorehabilitation market refers to the industry that produces and sells products and services related to the rehabilitation of individuals with neurological conditions, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury. This market includes products and services such as physical therapy equipment, occupational therapy equipment, and speech therapy services. The global neurorehabilitation market is expected to grow in the coming years due to an increase in the aging population and a rise in the incidence of neurological disorders.
Medagadget.com
Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Next Big Things | Major Giants Beonchip, Mimetas, Organovo Holdings, Axosim Technologies
Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technology is a type of microfluidic device that mimics the structure and function of human organs or organ systems. Tumor-on-a-chip (ToC) is a subtype of OOC that specifically recreates the microenvironment of a tumor within the body. These devices can be used to study the growth and progression of cancer, as well as to test the efficacy of new drugs and treatment strategies. ToCs can be made to mimic specific types of tumors and can be used in drug development and testing, toxicology and cancer research.
Medagadget.com
Toxoplasmosis Treatment Market Size Growing at 4.8% CAGR to hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031
Toxoplasmosis disease is a transmitted disease, which is transferred from animal to human, or mother to child during pregnancy, and can spread through cat feces or contaminated food. It is caused by single celled parasite known as Toxoplasma gondii, which is a protozoan parasite that infects most species of warm-blooded animals, including humans and causes the disease toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis treatment includes inhibitors of dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) (pyrimethamine and trimethoprim), and dihydropteroate synthetase (sulfonamides, such as sulfadiazine, sulfamethoxazole, and sulfadoxine), which block the folic acid synthesis. This treatment is used in patients who are suffering from parasitic infection (toxoplasmosis disease) and mostly it is used in pregnant women and infants.
Medagadget.com
An Intro to Disposable Gloves Market in Under 10 Minutes | With Updated Study
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Disposable Gloves Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global disposable gloves market size was valued at $10,248.09 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $29,807.71 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In accordance to several interviews conducted, utilization of disposable gloves is projected to witness a significant increase, owing to high incidences of diseases across the globe as well as utilization of gloves in the non-medical sector. The market is largely fragmented and several manufacturers have focused on offering advanced and novel disposable gloves, which aid in curbing latex-associated allergies and hospital acquired infections.
Medagadget.com
Tattoo Removal Market Expected to Reach $795 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 19.3%
Tattoo removal market size was valued at $478 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $795 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027. Tattoo removal is a procedure used to get rid of unwanted tattoos through surgery, laser, creams, and others. Laser beam operates by breaking down ink particles of tattoos to remove the same. However, a surgical procedure involves simply cutting out the skin that is tattooed using scalpel and then stitching the wound. Surgical procedure is mainly used for small tattoos and is generally not considered for large tattoos. In addition, tattoo removal procedure by creams is a slow and painless process to clear inked area of the skin. Among these procedures, the most commonly used technique for tattoo removal is laser procedure, owing to its efficiency, in terms of safety, clearing scar, fading a tattoo, and relatively less pain than surgical procedures.
Medagadget.com
The Best Approach to Softgel Capsule Market for Every Personality Type | Updated Case Study
The Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Softgel capsules are single-serving solid dosage forms that consist of a shell, usually made of gelatin that usually contains liquid. Gelatin is the most widely used film-forming agent and is extracted from collagen by hydrolysis. However, it is also possible to use starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, to form the thin ribbons needed to produce soft gelatin capsules.
Medagadget.com
Mother & Child Healthcare Market To Surge USD 1,795.9 Billion with Growing CAGR of 13.7% by 2030
Maternal and child health services mainly focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, and child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs. Many countries invest in healthy children and families to strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs. Moreover, most pregnant women in developing world receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers. More than 7 million newborn deaths are believed to result from maternal health problems and their mismanagement.
Medagadget.com
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size Revenue to cross USD 2.1 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4.7%
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disease characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness due to changes in a protein called dystrophin that helps keep muscle cells intact. DMD is one of four disorders known as dystrophinopathies. The main symptom of DMD is muscle weakness. It begins as early as age 2 or 3 and first affects the proximal muscles (muscles close to the trunk) and then the distal muscles of the extremities (muscles close to the extremities). The lower integumentary muscle is usually affected more than the upper integumentary muscle. Affected children may have difficulty jumping, running, and walking. Other symptoms include enlarged calves, toddling, and lumbar lordosis.
