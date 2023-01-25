ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion serves up delicious food and some old-time ambience

From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion. And now, it's open for business. Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening. Wilbur Mansion is located in the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SteelStacks Improv Festival returns for 10th year

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The SteelStacks Improv Festival is returning for its 10th year. It's taking place at the Fowler Blast Furnace Room in Bethlehem. The two-day marathon festival features national improv groups, solo acts, and workshops. "Rat-scraps" will be hosting those workshops. That group includes actors and comedians Shannon O'Neill,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Memorial service for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat

A memorial service will be held for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat today. Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia will hold a viewing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Blavat was one of the most influential voices of the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County

69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WFMZ-TV Online

Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem store whips up Eagles ice cream cakes

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Dairy Store is whipping up Eagles ice cream cakes for a few NFC Championship watch parties this weekend. The ice cream cakes are vanilla and chocolate flavored, with chocolate crunch in the middle. At last check, there were no 49ers ice cream cakes in sight.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

APD supports teen preparing for surgery for rare brain condition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It started when she was around 2 years old. Bella Figueroa of Allentown was experiencing frequent head and body pains that didn't seem quite right. "I started getting really bad nosebleeds," Figueroa said. "Then it turned into bad headaches." Her mom started to get concerned. Countless years...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023

If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy