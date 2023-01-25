Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Predicted to Reach USD 30,052.61 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Read full article on original website
Human Insulin Drug Market To be Valued at US$ 73,127.2 Mn in 2030 With CAGR of 8.1% | Wockhardt, SEDICO, Exir, Julphar, Biocon, Eli Lilly.
Insulin is a pharma preparation utilized to regulate hyperglycemia. Insulin is utilized to maintain blood sugar in individuals with type 1 mellitus and type 2 mellitus. Human insulin is utilized in replacement insulin that is usually generated by the body. Insulin drugs are utilized to regulate blood sugar in individuals with mellitus with a correct diet and exercise program. Insulin medicines are mainly utilized to cure type 1 mellitus, however can be utilized to cure type 2 mellitus if insulin levels are less after the usage of other kind of medicines.
Pharmacogenomics Market to Exceed USD 14,107.80 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Pharmacogenoics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 14,107.80 million by 2028 from US$ 7,087.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market Worth $12.85 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research® – the leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral [OSDs {Coating, Milling}, Oral Liquid Dosages {Filtration Units}], Parenterals [SIP, CIP, Process Systems], Topicals [Agitators, Homogenizers, Colloid Mills]) – Global Forecast to 2029’.
Mice Model Market Size Worth US$D 2,340.90 Mn by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.
High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Worth $6.73 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading market research company, published a research report titled, ‘High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (System, Detector, Consumables [Columns, Tubes, Filters], Accessories, Software), Application (Diagnostics, Forensics, Research), End User (Pharmaceutical, Academic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the...
Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market to Reach US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Healthcare Satellite Connectivity Market” Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Application, Connectivity, End User,” the healthcare satellite connectivity market is expected to grow from US$ 6,797.22 million in 2021 to US$ 10,105.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the Government Initiatives for Promotion and Development of Satellite Connectivity-Based Solutions in Healthcare, Rising Adoption of e-Health. However concerns regarding data privacy hinders the market growth.
Surgical Power Tools Market to be Worth $3.25 Billion by 2030—An Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Surgical Power Tools Market by Product (Drill, Saw, Reamer, Shaver, Wire Driver, Power Source, Accessories), Application (Orthopedic, Neuro, Dental, ENT, Cardiothoracic), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital, Clinic)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this...
Probiotics Market to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.6%
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotics Marketby Ingredient, Function, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The global probiotics market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $73.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6%.
Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Next Big Things | Major Giants Beonchip, Mimetas, Organovo Holdings, Axosim Technologies
Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technology is a type of microfluidic device that mimics the structure and function of human organs or organ systems. Tumor-on-a-chip (ToC) is a subtype of OOC that specifically recreates the microenvironment of a tumor within the body. These devices can be used to study the growth and progression of cancer, as well as to test the efficacy of new drugs and treatment strategies. ToCs can be made to mimic specific types of tumors and can be used in drug development and testing, toxicology and cancer research.
Infectious Disease In-vitro Diagnostics Market Develop at a CAGR of 4.1% in the United States and Expected to Reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032
The Global Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 58.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 93.9 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through the Reagents segment in the Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will grow at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Corporate Wellness Market Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Report Overview and Regional Insights by 2030
Corporate Wellness Market Information by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Dermatomyositis Drug Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, Surpass US$ 1,081.2 Mn By 2030 | Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals , Hikma Pharmaceuticals
The Global Dermatomyositis Drug Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2030. Key players in the market are concentrating on R&D for the treatment of dermatomyositis, which is projected to fuel growth during the forecast period, according to key industry trends. For instance, in May 2022, topline results from the PRESIDIO Phase 2 clinical trial of zetomipzomib (KZR-616) in patients with dermatomyositis were released by Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing ground-breaking treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders (DM).
The Best Approach to Softgel Capsule Market for Every Personality Type | Updated Case Study
The Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Softgel capsules are single-serving solid dosage forms that consist of a shell, usually made of gelatin that usually contains liquid. Gelatin is the most widely used film-forming agent and is extracted from collagen by hydrolysis. However, it is also possible to use starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, to form the thin ribbons needed to produce soft gelatin capsules.
Real-world Evidence (RWE) Analytics Market Worth $2.93 billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘RWE Analytics Market by Application [Market Access & Reimbursement, Drug Development & Approval (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular), Post Market Surveillance, Medical Device Development], End User (Pharma, Payer, Provider) – Global Forecast to 2029’. According...
Medical Beds Market is estimated to move ahead at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 22.6 Bn by the end of 2032 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Drive Medical, Stryker Corporation
The global medical beds market was worth US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Recent technological and scientific developments have resulted in a vast array of new and updated medical devices that are equipped with highly advanced embedded controls and interaction. Medical beds have been notably impacted by this upsurge since the last decade of the 20th century, taking on new shapes and features while adjusting to persistent attributes that have come to be recognized for this equipment.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Small study shows promise for antimalarial monoclonal antibody to prevent malaria
A monoclonal antibody treatment was found to be safe, well tolerated, and effective in protecting against malaria in a small group of healthy volunteers who were exposed to malaria in a challenge study, according to new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).
Cell Culture Media Market Trends, Research Overview, Size, Future Insights, Growth Outlook by 2030
Cell Culture Media Market: Information by Product Type (Classical Media, Stem Cell Media, Serum-free Media), by Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development, Toxicity Testing, Cancer Research, Genetic Engineering, Tissue Engineering & Biochemistry), by End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Pathology Lab), and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size is Booming Worldwide with a Potential Growth Rate of 6.8% by 2031
The global specialty medical chairs market was valued at $4,061.68 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $7,846.17 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. What is the Specialty Medical Chairs?. Specialty medical chairs can be used for examination, treatment, or rehabilitation. These are...
Mother & Child Healthcare Market To Surge USD 1,795.9 Billion with Growing CAGR of 13.7% by 2030
Maternal and child health services mainly focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, and child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs. Many countries invest in healthy children and families to strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs. Moreover, most pregnant women in developing world receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers. More than 7 million newborn deaths are believed to result from maternal health problems and their mismanagement.
