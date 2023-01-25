ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 Denver Broncos make PFF's list of top 50 free agents

By Brandon Walker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knRTh_0kQofvGX00

The start of 2023 season is quickly making its way to the forefront of the NFL calendar with the recent completion of the divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the first priorities on any team list is to sign free agents, and there are some big names that may be available, including Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Peterson.

Recently, PFF released its list of the top 50 NFL free agents due for new contracts in 2023, and there are two current Denver Broncos on the list — offensive lineman Dalton Risner and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Risner has been a stalwart on the offensive line, only missing four games (two in 2021, two in 2022) since being drafted by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL draft. Risner has been versatile, playing both left and right guard. Since being named a starter in 2019, Risner has only had seven accepted penalties against him. This kind of stability is something Denver needs to have going into 2023. With left tackle Garett Bolles recovering from injury, there needs to be an anchor on the line. Risner’s stability could also mean a potentially large payday that the Broncos may not be able to afford.

Jones comes from the same class as Risner, where he was chosen in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Jones has missed 10 games in four seasons, however, 2022 was Jones’ best statistical year as a pro. In 13 games, Jones recorded 6.5 sacks, 47 tackles, nine tackles for losses and one forced fumble. The question becomes, will Jones be a stalwart on the defensive line? Can he play in 17 games, or is that too much? How much are the Broncos willing to spend on him, when they have a bevy of free agents already at the bargaining table?

These big question marks will loom over Denver’s 2023 team, with only $10 million in projected cap space. Will they stay, or will they go?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bvmsports.com

Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa

Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denies speculation that contract status of QB Lamar Jackson played into postseason absence

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, ending their 2022 season after a 10-7 regular season campaign. After the loss Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta denied speculation that quarterback Lamar Jackson sat out in the team’s postseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals because of his contract situation, though speculation remains surrounding the true nature of the quarterback’s decision to sit.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers didn't ask Steve Wilks to be a part of Frank Reich's coaching staff

Well, at least the Carolina Panthers are treating this situation with some respect for everyone involved. Thursday afternoon brought some disappointing news for Steve Wilks, as the franchise he revived from the depths of despair this past season dumped him. The Panthers, instead, hired Frank Reich as their new head coach—effectively ending Wilks’ hopes of becoming the full-time leader of his hometown team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate

The Denver Broncos have yet to make a decision on their next head coach, but they have made one decision on who will not get the job. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg will not be retained as part of the team’s staff for 2023, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Rosburg has already been informed that... The post Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 big-name Patriots free agents most likely to stay in 2023

The New England Patriots have multiple key contracts coming due, following a disappointing season where they failed to make the playoffs. But this offseason won’t necessarily be a situation where the team is forced to hit the reboot button. New England will have plenty of money to spend, which means they’ll be in a strong position to keep many of their pending 2023 free agents.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 under-the-radar Eagles' to watch against 49ers in NFC Championship Game

We’re a little over 26 hours away from the NFC Championship Game, as Philadelphia will host San Francisco Fox Sports at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles (15-3) are in the NFC title game for the seventh time in 22 seasons and are seeking their third Super Bowl appearance in that span. Philadelphia won it all five years ago with Nick Foles under center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Chiefs NFL draft prospects: Group 19

With the 2022 college football season now behind us, we’ll soon turn our attention to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and the pro-day circuit. This afternoon, we’ve got the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl set to kick off after a successful week of practice in Pasadena, California. You can watch the game on Saturday, Jan. 28 on NFL Network at 6:00 p.m. ET in the classic Rose Bowl Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Jones hungry ahead of matchup vs. Bengals: 'See you at Burrowhead Stadium'

It seems that the Kansas City Chiefs have heard the comment coming from Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton on the sideline during the AFC divisional round. Defensive lineman Chris Jones made a not-so-subtle reference to the trash talk as he ended his comments to the media on Friday. A reporter asked how he intended to spend his Saturday knowing that the Chiefs would play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals on Sunday, and Jones gave a straightforward answer before ending with what is sure to become one of his most iconic quotes.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

209K+
Followers
261K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy