2 Denver Broncos make PFF's list of top 50 free agents

The start of 2023 season is quickly making its way to the forefront of the NFL calendar with the recent completion of the divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the first priorities on any team list is to sign free agents, and there are some big names that may be available, including Saquon Barkley, Lamar Jackson and Patrick Peterson.

Recently, PFF released its list of the top 50 NFL free agents due for new contracts in 2023, and there are two current Denver Broncos on the list — offensive lineman Dalton Risner and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Risner has been a stalwart on the offensive line, only missing four games (two in 2021, two in 2022) since being drafted by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL draft. Risner has been versatile, playing both left and right guard. Since being named a starter in 2019, Risner has only had seven accepted penalties against him. This kind of stability is something Denver needs to have going into 2023. With left tackle Garett Bolles recovering from injury, there needs to be an anchor on the line. Risner’s stability could also mean a potentially large payday that the Broncos may not be able to afford.

Jones comes from the same class as Risner, where he was chosen in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Jones has missed 10 games in four seasons, however, 2022 was Jones’ best statistical year as a pro. In 13 games, Jones recorded 6.5 sacks, 47 tackles, nine tackles for losses and one forced fumble. The question becomes, will Jones be a stalwart on the defensive line? Can he play in 17 games, or is that too much? How much are the Broncos willing to spend on him, when they have a bevy of free agents already at the bargaining table?

These big question marks will loom over Denver’s 2023 team, with only $10 million in projected cap space. Will they stay, or will they go?