Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
North Carolina suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash
North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State Auditor Beth Wood on...
foxbangor.com
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
WALTERBORO, S.C. – Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh suggested in an interview with investigators hours after his wife and son were murdered that a caretaker might be to blame. David Owen, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, asked Murdaugh if there was anyone he suspected...
foxbangor.com
Massive 85-vehicle Wisconsin pileup injures 27, blocks major interstate for hours in both directions
Dozens of people were hurt in a traffic pileup in southern Wisconsin on Friday amid snowy weather. The crash involving approximately 85 vehicles blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, according to authorities. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said that snow, ice and whiteout conditions had been factors. According to WIFR-TV, Beloit Memorial...
Comments / 0