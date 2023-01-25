ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

North Carolina suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State Auditor Beth Wood on...
RALEIGH, NC
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows

WALTERBORO, S.C. – Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh suggested in an interview with investigators hours after his wife and son were murdered that a caretaker might be to blame. David Owen, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, asked Murdaugh if there was anyone he suspected...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

