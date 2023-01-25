Read full article on original website
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Kurt Angle: Hulk Hogan Has No Feeling In His Legs After Back Surgery
Hulk Hogan is dealing with serious health issues according to recent comments by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Hogan’s decades in the ring have resulted in the Immortal one dealing with multiple issues in recent years. During the latest episode of his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Angle spoke...
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results January 27, 2023
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage results for WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Coming at you live from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. Tonight is the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble this Saturday. Refresh your page for ongoing results. Join the community below in our comments section to engage with viewers in real-time.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
Reason For Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
The reason for Stephanie McMahon’s recent exit from WWE is still being speculated on by many within the wrestling industry. In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported on what is being said internally in the promotion. Meltzer said,. “The story internally as to why...
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
Logan Paul, Ricochet stun pro wrestling fans with electric Royal Rumble moment
It’s been months since Logan Paul was in a wrestling ring because he was recovering from a torn ACL. On Saturday night, the YouTube star made his return to WWE in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and had an electric moment with fellow high-flyer Ricochet. Paul entered the match as the 29th participant. He entered the ring, and he was immediately met with punches from Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Paul was able to battle out of that and avoid elimination from big man Braun Strowman. Paul, at one point, was on the apron and in dangerous territory and could have been eliminated if someone pushed...
AEW Dark taping spoilers: Former WWE NXT, MLW wrestlers debut
The former Bodhi Hayward and EJ Nduka both made their AEW debuts.
The Rock’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests He Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
As a leading man in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a busy man, and is likely too busy for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Brahma Bull’s name has come up several times as a possible surprise entrant and a possible winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
VIDEO: Watch The WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
You can watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Kickoff show below, starting at 7:00 PM EST. The actual pay-per-view event will air one hour later at 8:00 PM EST and will be a three-hour show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you...
Nine More Wrestlers Rumored For The 2023 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will take place tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. A graphic being used on international WWE social media features nine previously unannounced wrestlers for the men’s Royal Rumble match. The names are...
Former WWE Star Rumored To Make Royal Rumble Appearance
Nia Jax could be making a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. Pwinsider reported today that several people backstage expect Jax to return in the bout tonight. It should be noted that this is not confirmed but only a rumor. There are a lot of names in town for various non-WWE appearances, so just because someone is in town doesn’t mean they will be making a surprise appearance on tonight’s show.
Impact Wrestling Sees A Drop In Audience, Ratings Stay Steady
Wrestlenomics is reporting that the latest episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 93,000 viewers. The audience dropped from last week’s show, which drew 115,000 viewers. In the key P18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.02 rating, identical to last week’s show. Data and rankings from Thursday’s cable ratings on Showbuzz Daily are not yet available.
Christopher Daniels Thanks Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal After AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor veteran Christopher Daniels thanked Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal for their match in the main event of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two clashed in a tribute match to Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. Daniels shared his thoughts on Twitter after the...
More On Why Warner Bros. Discovery Banned The Briscoes From AEW TV
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Jay’s passing created a void in the world of professional wrestling.
Trish Stratus Withdraws From This Weekend’s WrestleCon Event
WWE Hall of Famer and six-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus has withdrawn from this weekend’s WrestleCon event. Stratus had to pull out due to an illness in her family. She also noted that she is hoping to make some appearances on the Road To WrestleMania. You can see her announcement below:
Ric Flair Reveals Heart To Heart Conversation With Triple H At RAW XXX
For the first time in almost two years, Ric Flair made an appearance on WWE television. The Nature Boy returned at RAW XXX to hype up his daughter Charlotte Flair. On the most recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair disclosed a backstage conversation he had with Triple H at RAW XXX. He said,
Watch: Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega may not be in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match until near the end, judging by her reaction to her Royal Rumble entry number. On Twitter, Vega picked her number, and though she did not share what it is, looked very pleased with her selection. Vega has...
