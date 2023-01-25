ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

wabi.tv

Gardiner man found guilty of murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Dylan Ketcham's trial now in jury's hands

AUGUSTA-- The fate of a Gardiner man is now in the hands of a jury. Dylan Ketcham is on trial in Augusta for the murder of one friend and the attempted murder of another. Authorities say Ketcham and his friends had planned to meet up for a fist fight to settle a dispute in january of 2020.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Pedestrian fatality

NEWBURGH-Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in Newburgh. Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss says the person was struck by a vehicle on Route 69 at approximately 12:15 this afternoon. Portions of Route 69 will closed to traffic for the next few hours. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and The...
NEWBURGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Driver identified in Alton rollover crash

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
ALTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal car crash in Alton

ALTON-- A fatal crash happened Thursday in Alton. At approximately 8:50 pm Thursday, a Penobscot County deputy sheriff was on the Argyle Road following up on a previous incident. During that time he discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and landed out of sight in Birch Stream. The...
ALTON, ME
truecountry935.com

Canton Man Pleads Guilty Attempting to Send Obscene Material

Dale Carr, 51, of Canton has pleaded guilty to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. He is is facing up to 10 years in prison after chatting online with an undercover FBI agent, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Carr reportedly requested sexually explicit photos and videos...
CANTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Levant man sentenced for fraudulently receiving Pandemic Relief Funds

BANGOR -A Levant man will spend 33 months in prison for fraudulently receiving more than 322 thousand dollars in Pandemic Relief Funds. In August, Craig Franck,40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and and money laundering from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Plan funds. According...
LEVANT, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. Joshua Colgan of Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
JEFFERSON, ME
WMTW

Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream

ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
ALTON, ME
wabi.tv

Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
LAGRANGE, ME

