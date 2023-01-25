Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Gardiner man found guilty of murder
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020. According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020. The...
foxbangor.com
Dylan Ketcham's trial now in jury's hands
AUGUSTA-- The fate of a Gardiner man is now in the hands of a jury. Dylan Ketcham is on trial in Augusta for the murder of one friend and the attempted murder of another. Authorities say Ketcham and his friends had planned to meet up for a fist fight to settle a dispute in january of 2020.
foxbangor.com
Pedestrian fatality
NEWBURGH-Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in Newburgh. Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss says the person was struck by a vehicle on Route 69 at approximately 12:15 this afternoon. Portions of Route 69 will closed to traffic for the next few hours. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office and The...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
truecountry935.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County
On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
foxbangor.com
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Police make 6 arrests
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Dec. 6, 2022 and Jan. 23, 2023. On Dec. 9, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Joshua Hooper, 34, of Boothbay Harbor for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. On Jan. 8, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Evan Hepburn, 26, of Boothbay Harbor...
Anson Man Leads Police Chase, Arrested with 1+ Pounds of Fentanyl
An Anson man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in the seizure of over a pound of fentanyl. Cody Mosher, 28, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, eluding a police officer, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Where Was the...
wabi.tv
Driver identified in Alton rollover crash
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
foxbangor.com
Fatal car crash in Alton
ALTON-- A fatal crash happened Thursday in Alton. At approximately 8:50 pm Thursday, a Penobscot County deputy sheriff was on the Argyle Road following up on a previous incident. During that time he discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and landed out of sight in Birch Stream. The...
truecountry935.com
Canton Man Pleads Guilty Attempting to Send Obscene Material
Dale Carr, 51, of Canton has pleaded guilty to attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. He is is facing up to 10 years in prison after chatting online with an undercover FBI agent, who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Carr reportedly requested sexually explicit photos and videos...
foxbangor.com
Levant man sentenced for fraudulently receiving Pandemic Relief Funds
BANGOR -A Levant man will spend 33 months in prison for fraudulently receiving more than 322 thousand dollars in Pandemic Relief Funds. In August, Craig Franck,40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and and money laundering from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Plan funds. According...
WMTW
Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON — A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. Joshua Colgan of Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
WMTW
Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream
ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
newscentermaine.com
Technical issue cuts trial short for man accused of killing friend in Gardiner
Dylan Ketchum is accused of killing Jordan Johnson and attacking another man with a large knife in Gardiner in 2020. His trial is expected to resume Thursday.
Caught on camera: Man swipes tip jar from Turner diner
TURNER, Maine — A small business in Turner is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera stealing a jar of tips. The container believed to have a little under $100 in it was taken on Sunday, according to Roger Williams the co-owner of Bear Pond Variety.
wabi.tv
Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
wabi.tv
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
Maine officials report 2 fatal medical incidents involving snow removal
BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release Thursday that it has responded to two fatal medical incidents involving the use of snowblowers. The sheriff's office said the incidents were unrelated, but both involved the use of snowblowers while moving heavy snow. The sheriff's office...
Comments / 1