Clinton, IA

B100

Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena

Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
GALENA, IL
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC steakhouse to close soon

After 41 years in business, the beloved Tappa’s Steakhouse in west Davenport will be closing in early February. Cliff and Jan Tappa, owners of the restaurant, at 1620 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they will close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. for the last time.
DAVENPORT, IA
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?

Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC woman needs bone marrow transplant

Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ANAMOSA, IA
