Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
After 41 years in business, the beloved Tappa’s Steakhouse in west Davenport will be closing in early February. Cliff and Jan Tappa, owners of the restaurant, at 1620 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they will close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. for the last time.
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
We started January off with warmer-than-normal temperatures and little to no snow. At the end of January, we have snow constantly falling from the sky and colder-than-normal temperatures headed our way. We have all the details about when the snow will arrive and when we can expect to start freezing our butts off again.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
It's the Spring 2023 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes and Scooter's Coffee to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are asking the public to help identify three men they say collected winnings from stolen lottery tickets. According to police, around 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 multiple scratch-off lottery tickets were taken from a convenience store in Davenport. Three men collected the winnings from the...
I'm a creative guy. I have found that if I'm not doing something creative I tend to spin out & go crazy. Whether it's learning something on the guitar, putting content out on the socials, or simply updating a new space in my house, I need something that gives me an outlet for my creativity.
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics. KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but...
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The mother of an Eldridge boy fighting cancer is encouraging the community to keep donating to legitimate cancer patients after a Bettendorf woman falsified a cancer diagnosis and accepted thousands of dollars in donations. TV6 spoke with Jessica McKearney, the mother of 5-year-old Hudson, who is...
