Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Don’t lose your ANCHOR property tax break in N.J. if you changed your bank account or moved
The ANCHOR property tax program deadline has been extended twice. You now have until Feb. 28 to complete your application, and payments are scheduled to go out in late spring, the Treasury Department said. That’s a long time to wait for residents who completed their applications in October when they...
