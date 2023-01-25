Read full article on original website
Charges Announced for Man Accused of Robbing a Blount County Bank
Charges announced for the suspect in a Blount County bank robbery. CBBC Bank on Topside Road was robbed Tuesday afternoon, Richard Hines, Jr., was arrested by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the incident. He is facing charges of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Search continues for 2 escaped SWVA inmates after stolen car found in East Tenn.
Knoxville Police Department preparing for potential protests after Tyre NIchols' death. KPD Chief Noel said it's something they are monitoring very closely. Police departments everywhere are preparing for protests, and urging people to do it peacefully.
Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
Knoxville Police are Investigating after a Pedestrian is Hit and Killed in North Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal North Knoxville accident involving a pedestrian. KPD responded to I-75 North, near Merchant Drive last night, where a man was struck by at least one vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a witness reported seeing the victim lying in the roadway...
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for four missing endangered runaways, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. Jaeley Sheree Williams, 14, was last seen on Jan. 25 at her home in Sevier County, officials said. Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′10″ and 148 pounds.
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help to Find a Man Wanted in Multiple East Tennessee Counties on Various Charges Including Attempted First-Degree Murder
Have you seen fugitive Demarco Derez Williams? Williams is wanted on Attempted First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault charges stemming from a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of December 21, 2022 in Strawberry Plains, TN. In addition, to these charges by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office the...
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December.
Knoxville Police stop rental car, find 19 pounds of marijuana
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department found 19 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop.
Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire
Officials with Knoxville Fire Department are investigating how an early morning fire in East Knoxville started. Crews called to the 1500 block of North Fourth Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller advised that a neighboring vacant house was engulfed in flames. The building sustained very heavy fire damage. No injuries have...
New accountability position created at Knoxville Police Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials said the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS
The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
Lawsuit says Pigeon Forge hotel repeatedly did not pay employees and hired children
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed on Jan. 17 claims that a hotel company in Pigeon Forge violated several labor laws. The lawsuit names Pigeon Forge Hospitality, LLC and Nimesh Patel. In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, they said Patel operates the LCC and is an employer at a hotel in Pigeon Forge. The company has the same address on Teaster Lane as the Comfort Suites Mountain Mile Area in Pigeon Forge, according to the business record from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office.
THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
