ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
PRINCETON, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley

Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing

Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough

Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick

Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
ALTOONA, PA
NJ.com

Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls defeats Mendham - Girls basketball recap

Leah Kleczkowski posted an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Mendham 48-34 in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (7-7) held a 23-14 lead at the half and outscored Mendham 25-20 in the second half. Denay Jones also had nine points and five rebounds with Charlee Perna tallying seven...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy