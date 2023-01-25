Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO