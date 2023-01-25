Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Related
Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth
WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
Greg Schiano lands key Rutgers football visitor as dead period nears
Rutgers’ football staff spent the final week of the contact period on the recruiting trail, coming off the team’s second and final junior day on Tuesday. Most of Rutgers’ top local targets visited Rutgers this month, and enjoyed the spoils, including seats to one of two packed hoops spectacles at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
Georgia Bulldogs coach arrives in helicopter at Holy Trinity High School for recruiting trip
Kirby Smart’s helicopter landed on the Hicksville school’s football field just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Rutgers gets commitment from 6-3 WR transfer Naseim Brantley
Rutgers landed the big-bodied receiver in the transfer portal it sought in former New Jersey prep standout Naseim Brantley. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brantley led Western Illinois in receiving last season and is committed to the Scarlet Knights and will be enrolled in classes Thursday, according to sources. Brantley, who graduated...
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson breaks school record, hits 15-0 with win over Delran
Cinnaminson stays undefeated this season and improves to 15-0, breaking its school record for most consecutive wins, after defeating Delran 73-65 in Delran. Cinnaminson led 40-31 at the half, with both teams scoring 33 points in the second half. Dennis Vittese led Delran with 19 points and seven assists with...
Highland Park edges out Piscataway Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Starcevic posted 20 points, six rebounds and six blocks to lead Highland Park as it defeated Piscataway Magnet 49-41 in Piscataway. Highland Park (11-3) jumped out to an early 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 40-8 lead at the half. It never trailed in the game.
No. 20 Kingsway wrestling holds off Camden Catholic in forfeit-riddled match
The No. 20 Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team outlasted Camden Catholic, 33-31, on Friday night. But the match – despite the score, competitiveness and some tight individual duals – was a far cry from some of the previous battles between traditional state heavyweights.s.
Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Holy Cross Prep defeats Doane Academy - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock posted 13 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 44-31 victory over Doane Academy in Delran. Luke McGinnis recorded 11 points for Holy Cross Prep (11-6), who jumped out to a 24-23 lead at halftime. In the second half, Holy Cross Prep outscored Doane Academy 21-7. Shane...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing
Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Having weathered several storms, James Franklin returns to verge of a breakthrough
Penn State couldn’t be in better hands than those of 50-year-old James Franklin, who is embarking on his 10th season at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ football program. In saying that, I know I’ll be hearing guffaws from at least 1 of my 5 siblings, at least a couple old Pennsylvania high school friends and a few readers and social media buddies. As Franklin himself is wont to say, “I get it.”
Boys basketball: Hunter’s double-double leads Westampton Tech past Burlington Twp
Tahijj Hunter posted a double-double with 27 points and 15 rebounds to lead Westampton Tech in a 67-61 win over Burlington Twp, in Westampton. Justin Murray also scored a double-double for Westampton Tech (13-4) with 19 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Aaron Ferguson scored 22 points for Burlington Twp...
Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick
Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap
Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
Katie Gorski takes Montville over Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Katie Gorski sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 18 points as Montville won at home, 67-51, over Ridge. Carey Werheim added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Juliana O’Dowd put in 12 points for Montville (13-3), which opened with a 24-13 run and led 40-20 at halftime. Jackie Cinella...
Girls basketball - Sztenderowicz sisters pilot Cinnaminson over Delran
Sisters Ava and Brooke Sztenderowicz combined for 30 points, helping steer Cinnaminson to a 45-32 victory over Delran in Cinnaminson. Brooke Sztenderowicz led all scored with 16 points, while Ava drained four three-balls to finish up with 14. The Pirates are now 17-2 on the season. Riley Ahrens scored 12...
Morris Knolls defeats Mendham - Girls basketball recap
Leah Kleczkowski posted an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Mendham 48-34 in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (7-7) held a 23-14 lead at the half and outscored Mendham 25-20 in the second half. Denay Jones also had nine points and five rebounds with Charlee Perna tallying seven...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0