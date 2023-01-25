CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone. An always competitive game of...

