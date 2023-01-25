Read full article on original website
Related
Around town with Cullman County seniors
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone. An always competitive game of...
cullmantribune.com
2nd Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament this Saturday
VINEMONT, Ala. – Everyone is invited to join in the Second Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Vinemont Elementary School gymnasium. Registration begins at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Registration will be $30 per team in the Social Division,...
cullmantribune.com
Wallace State Performing Arts announces scholarship audition dates
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions on Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to all current and incoming students, with scholarships to be awarded starting with the fall 2023 semester.
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
WAFF
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Hartselle Enquirer
Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area
Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Jeep dealership in Decatur, new school building in Madison among projects issued permits
A new Jeep dealership in Decatur, a private school building in Madison, apartments and home construction in Huntsville were among projects issued permits in the area last week. New buildings for the car dealership Champion of Decatur and Primrose School of West Madison were the most expensive projects. They were...
wvtm13.com
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
Fight for Space Command HQ in Huntsville continues
The fate of the U.S. Space Command's permanent headquarters is once again a hot topic.
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
256today.com
Daily Thread opening at Parkway Place
HUNTSVILLE – You’ll soon be able to get some new threads in Huntsville. Well, Daily Thread, anyway. The New York-based retailer is opening Friday at Parkway Place. “Daily Thread is a place to shop where every body is beautiful, and we are excited to introduce you to your new favorite store,” Robin Putnam, vice president of operations, said in a news release.
Huntsville Planning Commission rejects Zierdt Road rezoning following residents’ complaints
The Huntsville Planning Commission rejected rezoning a 3.5 acre property on the west side of Zierdt Road and north of Redstone Square Drive on Tuesday following complaints by neighboring residents who do not want commercial development near their homes. The owners of the property sought to rezone their land from...
comebacktown.com
Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion—big win for Birmingham
When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to build multiple businesses that will create many much needed high paying jobs.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
nddist.com
Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
Comments / 0