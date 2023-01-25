ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Around town with Cullman County seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone.  An always competitive game of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
2nd Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

VINEMONT, Ala. – Everyone is invited to join in the Second Annual Christian Hart Memorial Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Vinemont Elementary School gymnasium. Registration begins at noon, and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Registration will be $30 per team in the Social Division,...
VINEMONT, AL
Wallace State Performing Arts announces scholarship audition dates

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Fine and Performing Arts programs will hold scholarship auditions on Feb. 3 and March 3 from 8 a.m.-noon at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to all current and incoming students, with scholarships to be awarded starting with the fall 2023 semester.
HANCEVILLE, AL
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area

Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
HARTSELLE, AL
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Thread opening at Parkway Place

HUNTSVILLE – You’ll soon be able to get some new threads in Huntsville. Well, Daily Thread, anyway. The New York-based retailer is opening Friday at Parkway Place. “Daily Thread is a place to shop where every body is beautiful, and we are excited to introduce you to your new favorite store,” Robin Putnam, vice president of operations, said in a news release.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Delivery Companies Cited Over Driver's Death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In the summer of 2022, onlookers noticed a delivery truck stopped at about 8:15 a.m. one Wednesday morning on the University of Birmingham campus, near what would have been the driver’s first drop-off. About two hours later, a passerby saw the driver slumped over and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

