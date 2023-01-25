ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Basketball: Results, links & scoreboards for Saturday, Jan. 28

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. 5-Northern Highlands 75, 12-Fort Lee 55 - Box Score. Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, First Round. 5-Columbia 58, 12-Verona 41 - Box Score. 2-University 84, 15-Cedar Grove 11 - Box Score. 4-Newark Academy 51, 13-Bloomfield 25 -...
Spotswood cruises past Hamilton West - Girls basketball recap

Tatum Jones posted 11 points and five steals to lead Spotswood to a 43-25 victory over Hamilton West in Spotswood. Lizzie Calandruccio tallied seven points and four steals for Spotswood (15-4), who jumped out to a 23-14 lead by halftime. Up by 11 points at the end of the third quarter, Spotswood used an 11-4 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Egg Harbor over Atlantic Tech - Girls basketball recap

Lyla Brown netted 20 points to lead Egg Harbor in a 51-35 win over Atlantic Tech, in Egg Harbor. Ava Kraybill added on 13 points for Egg Harbor (10-8). Zion Stewart and Tainia McLaurin each scored nine points for Atlantic Tech (2-14). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Deptford rolls past Penns Grove - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford put on a scoring clinic, racking up 28 points to lead Deptford to a convincing 69-47 victory over Penns Grove in Deptford. Ed Jones added 11 points for Deptford (7-10), who raced out to an 11-point halftime lead. In the second half, Deptford outscored Penns Grove 39-28. MR...
PENNS GROVE, NJ
Hot start carries Woodbury past Palmyra - Boys basketball recap

JaBron Solomon dropped 24 points to lead Woodbury to a dominant 64-47 victory over Palmyra in Palmyra. Jasuan Solomon scored 14 points for Woodbury (12-4), who won its third straight game. Woodbury went by six at the end of the first quarter and eventually expanded its lead to 18 points after going on a 22-10 run in the second quarter.
WOODBURY, NJ
Union squeaks past Snyder - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell tallied 13 points to help lead Union to a 49-44 victory over Snyder in Union. Union (9-7) extended its lead to nine points in the third quarter after outscoring Snyder 13-9. Kameron McGainey helped pace Union’s offense with 10 points. Ahmad Robertson recorded a game-high 19 points...
UNION, NJ
Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Boys basketball: Morris County Tournament - Preliminary round

Jackson Maloney scored 22 points as ninth-seeded Madison defeated 24th-seeded Whippany Park 65-46 in Madison. Madison (12-5) held a 38-27 lead at the half and outscored Whippany Park 27-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 12-6 run in the fourth. Evan Colao also had 16 points...
MADISON, NJ
Metuchen over Wardlaw-Hartridge - Boys basketball recap

Marcus Malamug and Janu Dreher each scored 11 points to lead Metuchen in a 67-33 win over Wardlaw-Hartridge, in Edison. Jason Woods added on 19 points for the Bulldogs (8-10). Harrison Kilpatrick scored 29 points for Wardlaw-Hartridge (0-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
METUCHEN, NJ
Portella brothers are absent from SCT, but not injured; a lucky No. 13 moves on

There were some good wrestlers who took the mat in the Shore Conference Tournament prequarterfinals on Friday night. There were two even better ones who did not. While returning state champions Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney and Harvey Ludington of Brick Memorial headed the tournament field at Middletown South, there were two Red Bank Catholic wrestling noticeably missing from the brackets.
RED BANK, NJ
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Jefferson edges out Delbarton - Boys basketball recap

Jason Eisele led the way with 15 points as Jefferson defeated Delbarton 58-51 in Oak Ridge. Jefferson (12-3) held a narrow 29-25 lead at the half and it outscored Delbarton 29-26 in the second half to hold on for the win. Jake Studnick and Travis Osterhout also tallied 12 points...
DELBARTON, WV
