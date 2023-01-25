Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
Greg Schiano lands key Rutgers football visitor as dead period nears
Rutgers’ football staff spent the final week of the contact period on the recruiting trail, coming off the team’s second and final junior day on Tuesday. Most of Rutgers’ top local targets visited Rutgers this month, and enjoyed the spoils, including seats to one of two packed hoops spectacles at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth
WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing
Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NFC Championship Game preview: It’s time for Eagles’ big-money player to step up vs. 49ers | Who’s the X-factor?
PHILADELPHIA — “Always open,” the sign on A.J. Brown’s locker proclaims. It also happens to be his Twitter handle. And Sunday, we’ll find out if he’s a big-game receiver or just a wanna-be Wawa. Let’s face it, when the Eagles pulled off a trade...
Can Jalen Hurts be like Michael Jordan for Eagles? Why Nick Sirianni’s comparison (kind of) makes sense
PHILADELPHIA – The music blared through a speaker in the front corner of the Eagles locker room early Friday afternoon. The Eagles’ final practice before Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers had been over for about an hour, and as the locker room cleared out, “Mr. Telephone Man,” the New Edition hit from the 1980s, was playing on repeat.
First-year head coach at Non-Public power resigns, citing health issues
Derek Amalbert, who was in the midst of his first season coaching Saddle River Day, has resigned from his post, Saddle River Day athletic director Danny Brown told NJ Advance Media on Saturday. Brown said he did not have any other comment on the matter. Nominate your game changer now...
Girls basketball - Broughton goes off for 27, lifts Jackson Liberty
Ariana Broughton exploded for 27 points, leading all scorers and steering Jackson Liberty to a 44-38 victory over Donovan Catholic in Jackson. The victorious Lions did not hit a single three on the afternoon, but rather fed the ball inside to Broughton, who hit eight free throws on top of 10 field goals in live play.
Roselle Catholic’s future hangs in the balance displayed in win over Bergen Catholic
For one large chunk of the first quarter, Roselle Catholic’s Mackenzie Mgbako looked every bit the McDonald’s All-American that he has been since being named to the 2023 game Wednesday afternoon. For a good portion of the next three quarters, the 6-8 Duke commit looked more like a...
Girls basketball: Castro leads as Dunellen nips Timothy Christian
Alexa Castro had 14 points as Dunellen edged Timothy Christian 31-30 in Piscataway. Maria Woll chipped in with six points for Dunellen (12-3), which has won nine of its last 10 games. Hailee Medina led Timothy Christian (3-12) with 16 points and six rebounds while Holly Medina grabbed 15 rebounds....
Boys basketball: Cinnaminson breaks school record, hits 15-0 with win over Delran
Cinnaminson stays undefeated this season and improves to 15-0, breaking its school record for most consecutive wins, after defeating Delran 73-65 in Delran. Cinnaminson led 40-31 at the half, with both teams scoring 33 points in the second half. Dennis Vittese led Delran with 19 points and seven assists with...
Devils beat Stars 3-2, finish 1st half of season with 3rd best record in NHL | 3 takeaways
Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.
Highland Park edges out Piscataway Magnet - Boys basketball recap
Daniel Starcevic posted 20 points, six rebounds and six blocks to lead Highland Park as it defeated Piscataway Magnet 49-41 in Piscataway. Highland Park (11-3) jumped out to an early 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 40-8 lead at the half. It never trailed in the game.
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School downplays impact of warning letter on its accreditation
The state’s oldest medical school, in a warning issued more than a year ago, was told its accreditation could be in jeopardy absent “substantial improvement” in areas that include research opportunities, and clinical experiences. Rutgers University made the Liaison Committee on Medical Education concerns public last week,...
Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
No. 20 Kingsway wrestling holds off Camden Catholic in forfeit-riddled match
The No. 20 Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team outlasted Camden Catholic, 33-31, on Friday night. But the match – despite the score, competitiveness and some tight individual duals – was a far cry from some of the previous battles between traditional state heavyweights.s.
Carteret rallies over Somerset Tech - Girls basketball recap
Ivanni Villegas sank four 3-pointers in her 15 points as Carteret rallied in the final frame to win at home, 52-48, over Somerset Tech. Jahaysia Ledesma added 12 points for Carteret (7-12), which trailed 25-16 at the half but finished with a 20-9 run to seal the win. Jayla Worthy...
Wrestling: Westfield dominates in home dual win over Rahway
Westfield rolled to a 53-20 win over Rahway, in Westfield. The win puts the Blue Devils (12-1) back on the winning track, after the team suffered its first loss of the season in a Wednesday match against Gov. Livingston. Westfield won all bouts between 138 and 215 and recorded eight...
Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap
Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
