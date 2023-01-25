ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

TAPinto.net

Rutgers Basketball Star Shares His Talents With Woodbridge Youth

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – Geo Baker brings the practice session to a halt to demonstrate to the four young basketball players assembled on this court how to throw a head-and-shoulders fake that would almost buckle LeBron James’ knees. “Take a little step to the right, get the defender going that way,” he said, shimmying to his right, before leaving the imaginary defender/orange cone in the dust by cutting to the opposite side. “Then it’s bang, bang,” Baker adds, stopping behind the 3-point arc, rising up and sinking an easy jumper – just like he did throughout a Big 10 career that ended last...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball notebook: Why Scarlet Knights will make Big Ten progress without playing

Rutgers is not taking the court on Thursday night, but it is practically guaranteed to take a step forward in one of its season objectives. The Scarlet Knights (14-6, 6-3) are within reach of two major achievements as the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule approaches, each with varying degrees of likelihood. Standing two games behind No. 1 Purdue for first place in the conference standings through nine games, Rutgers remains within reach of earning a share of the regular season conference championship — the dream of a solo title is on life support — and is on pace for a second consecutive top-four finish and double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Can Jalen Hurts be like Michael Jordan for Eagles? Why Nick Sirianni’s comparison (kind of) makes sense

PHILADELPHIA – The music blared through a speaker in the front corner of the Eagles locker room early Friday afternoon. The Eagles’ final practice before Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers had been over for about an hour, and as the locker room cleared out, “Mr. Telephone Man,” the New Edition hit from the 1980s, was playing on repeat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Girls basketball - Broughton goes off for 27, lifts Jackson Liberty

Ariana Broughton exploded for 27 points, leading all scorers and steering Jackson Liberty to a 44-38 victory over Donovan Catholic in Jackson. The victorious Lions did not hit a single three on the afternoon, but rather fed the ball inside to Broughton, who hit eight free throws on top of 10 field goals in live play.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Devils beat Stars 3-2, finish 1st half of season with 3rd best record in NHL | 3 takeaways

Jack Hughes, zooming down the ice with aggression, winded his arms back before ripping a shot from the left-side face-off dot. The Devils didn’t play their best game of the season vs. the Stars on Friday, but it didn’t matter after Hughes’ goal buried the night 20 seconds into overtime. They trailed early on – 2-0 in the first period after going to the penalty box three different times – but New Jersey’s second period surge from players like Hughes, Miles Wood and Vitek Vanecek gave them the 3-2 win and improved their road record to 19-3-2.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Westfield dominates in home dual win over Rahway

Westfield rolled to a 53-20 win over Rahway, in Westfield. The win puts the Blue Devils (12-1) back on the winning track, after the team suffered its first loss of the season in a Wednesday match against Gov. Livingston. Westfield won all bouts between 138 and 215 and recorded eight...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley defeats Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Kevin Ellis led Hopewell Valley led with 19 points as it defeated Robbinsville 68-44 in Robbinsville. Hopewell Valley (8-8) led 38-23 at the half and outscored Robbinsville 30-21 in the second half. John Michael Vlasac added 13 points with Milan Desai posting 12. Tyler Handy was the leading scorer for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

