ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

South River over Middlesex - Boys basketball recap

Roman Santos posted 18 points to lead South River as it defeated Middlesex 68-47 in Middlesex. South River jumped out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 29-15 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 55-31 after a 26-16 run in the third quarter.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Park edges Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Chris Anderson posted 15 points to lead Roselle Park to a narrow 45-43 victory over Brearley in Roselle Park. Jermaine Hart recorded 10 points for Roselle Park (6-11), who was down by one point at halftime but retook the lead in the third quarter. In a tightly contested fourth quarter, Roselle Park held on for the victory.
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Westfield dominates in home dual win over Rahway

Westfield rolled to a 53-20 win over Rahway, in Westfield. The win puts the Blue Devils (12-1) back on the winning track, after the team suffered its first loss of the season in a Wednesday match against Gov. Livingston. Westfield won all bouts between 138 and 215 and recorded eight...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls defeats Mendham - Girls basketball recap

Leah Kleczkowski posted an 11-point, 17-rebound double-double to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Mendham 48-34 in Rockaway. Morris Knolls (7-7) held a 23-14 lead at the half and outscored Mendham 25-20 in the second half. Denay Jones also had nine points and five rebounds with Charlee Perna tallying seven...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton honors Dion Ellis, defeats Hightstown - Boys basketball recap

On its senior night and a night it honored Dion Ellis, Trenton defeated Hightstown 59-43 in Trenton. Trenton (17-1) jumped out to a 25-23 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second and outscoring Hightstown 34-20. Davontay Hutson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds while Kabrien Goss had 16 points and five assists.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Hopewell Valley - Girls basketball recap

Ava Aldarelli recorded eight points, five steals and five rebounds while Caroline Walls netted eight points with two rebounds in Robbinsville’s 32-25 win over Hopewell Valley, in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (11-6) outscored Hopewell Valley 17-10 in the second half. Kennedy Havens netted 14 points to lead Hopewell Valley (6-11). The...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Trey Maultsby posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pingry to a 63-52 victory over Princeton Day in Basking Ridge. Donnie Gregory contributed 16 points for Pingry (11-5), who led 18-11 after the first quarter and jumped out to an 11-point lead at halftime. Adam Stewart...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26

NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Portella brothers are absent from SCT, but not injured; a lucky No. 13 moves on

There were some good wrestlers who took the mat in the Shore Conference Tournament prequarterfinals on Friday night. There were two even better ones who did not. While returning state champions Anthony Knox of St. John Vianney and Harvey Ludington of Brick Memorial headed the tournament field at Middletown South, there were two Red Bank Catholic wrestling noticeably missing from the brackets.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy