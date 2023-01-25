Read full article on original website
S. Korea opposition leader dismisses corruption probe as political attack
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Saturday criticized the country's ruling party as a "dictatorial regime" after being forced by prosecutors to answer questions over corruption allegations.
Sri Lanka leader suspends parliament until policy address
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has suspended Parliament until Feb. 8, when he said he would announced a new set of long-term policies to address a range of issues including an unprecedented economic crisis. The government did not give a clear reason for the move, but Wickremesinghe’ s office in a statement said his address to lawmakers on Feb. 8 will announce new policies and laws, which will be implemented until the centenary celebrations of Sri Lanka’s independence in 2048. It is also widely expected that Wickremesinghe would announce his policies on sharing power with ethnic minority Tamils. An analyst said the president’s move is “to show that he is the authority” and symbolises a fresh start for the country following the recent turmoil.
Myanmar’s military government enacts new political party law
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government has enacted a new law on registration of political parties that will make it difficult for opposition parties to mount a serious challenge to army-backed candidates in a general election set to take place later this year. The new law published Friday sets minimum funding and membership levels for parties participating in the polls. It also bans participation by parties or candidates deemed unlawful or linked to what the military calls terrorism. The army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which had won a landslide victory in the 2020 election. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party appears to be the only party certain to be able to meet the new requirements.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Peru president gives support for elections later this year
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has called on Congress to approve a proposal to move elections forward to late this year, a marked concession for the leader who has been facing daily protests that have left almost 60 people dead. Boluarte had already expressed support for a proposal to hold national elections in April 2024 rather than the previously scheduled 2026, but recently support seems to be growing among lawmakers to move them forward even earlier, to December 2023. Moving elections to later this year could help the country “get out of this quagmire that we’re in,” Boluarte said Friday.
Retired Czech army general Pavel wins presidential election
PRAGUE (AP) — A retired army general has defeated a populist billionaire in a runoff vote to choose the new president of the Czech Republic. With all the ballots counted Saturday, Petr Pavel had 58.3% of the vote compared with 42.7% for Andrej Babis, who conceded defeat. The 61-year-old Pavel ran as an independent and will succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post. Pavel is a former chairman of NATO’s military committee. He fully endorsed the Czech Republic’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion and stresses the importance of the country’s membership in the European Union and NATO..
Mali defends Russian ties and opposes options for UN force
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has defended the military government’s cooperation with Russia. He also rejected on Friday three options proposed by the U.N. chief to reconfigure the U.N. peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity. Diop told the U.N. Security Council that security is the country’s top priority and Mali will not continue to justify its partnership with Russia, which is providing training and equipment to the military. He did not mention Russia’s Wagner Group, the private military contractor with ties to the Kremlin — but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ internal review of the U.N. force did.
Spain’s govt under pressure to do more on gender-based crime
MADRID (AP) — A spate of gender-based violence, coupled with the early release of several sex offenders, has increased pressure on Spain’s left-wing government, which strongly plays up its feminist credentials, to do more to protect women from abuse. Following an urgent meeting Friday, the country’s Equality Ministry proposed housing and income support for abuse victims but said there was no need to tighten a law that has allowed some sex offenders to review and reduce their sentences. At least six women have been killed — allegedly by their current or former partners — so far this year, according to the latest government records. The Equality Ministry found that some of these victims had been living with their alleged killers for economic reasons.
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew’s home in uprising probe
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo Índio, was one of the targets of a series of raids that led to 11 arrests in different states. It was the first time a member of Bolsonaro’s family has been included in the investigations of the uprising in Brasilia, which underlined the political polarization in Brazil. Police say those under investigation could be tried for crimes against democracy and criminal association.
Burkina rally celebrates French troop pull-out announcement
Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou Saturday in support of the ruling junta, days after France confirmed its special forces there would withdraw, an AFP journalist saw. Former colonial power France has special forces based in Ouagadougou, but its presence has come under intense scrutiny as anti-French sentiment in the region grows.
Nepal Supreme Court removes deputy PM over citizenship
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Supreme Court has removed the country’s deputy prime minister from office and from his parliamentary seat for violating citizenship laws. Rabi Lamichhane had become deputy prime minister and the powerful home minster after his newly formed party joined the coalition government last month. He was once a United States citizen but gave it up after returning to Nepal. The court ruled that after he took up U.S. citizenship he was no longer a Nepali national, and that after abandoning his American citizenship, he did not reapply for Nepali nationality. Therefore, it said, he improperly contested the election because of his invalid citizenship. Nepal does not allow dual citizenship.
U.S. sanctions Paraguay VP, former president for corruption
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The United States is sanctioning Paraguay’s former President Horacio Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno, unveiling explosive accusations on Thursday that the two participated in widespread schemes of corruption and have ties to members of a terrorist organization. The Treasury Department says the two politicians have been involved “in systemic corruption that has undermined democratic institutions in Paraguay.” It also accuses them of having ties to members of Hezbollah, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization. U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said the sanctions have blocked both men from using the United States financial system.
Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining
BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. While many in Brazil were left wondering how the calamity could materialize seemingly overnight, it didn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with the Yanomami’s circumstances, who have issued warnings for several years. The AP explains how the Yanomami reached this tragic point.
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East
BEIRUT (AP) — Angry protesters in several Middle Eastern countries have gathered to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. Friday’s protests in Lebanon, Pakistan and Iraq came days after a far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Days later, the leader of a Dutch far-right movement in the Netherlands tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on the pages. Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Muqata al-Sadr also condemned the desecration of the Quran, while protesters in Beirut burned Swedish and Dutch flags.
Journalists convicted of revealing Finland defense secrets
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two investigative journalists for a major daily newspaper in Finland have been convicted of revealing national defense secrets in an April 2017 article that prosecutors said included information from classified documents. Finnish media said the prosecution had asked for the Helsingin Sanomat reporters to receive prison sentences of six months to one year. Instead, a judge fined them. The Helsinki District Court judge on Friday also acquitted the newspaper’s acting manager at the time. All three had denied wrongdoing. The reporters argued the information they published was public. Finnish broadcaster YLE says the judge found the article contained several pieces of information that should have been kept secret to protect Finland’s security.
Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle stormed the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital Friday, killing the head of security at the diplomatic post and wounding two guards, authorities said. Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, blamed the attack on “personal and...
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
