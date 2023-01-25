For more than a century, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has distinguished itself in the realm of engineering education, cultivating a widely respected reputation in the process. Recently, the university's prestige was bolstered by earning several top rankings from College Factual, an independent data analytics firm based in New York. College Factual's rankings took into consideration more than 20 factors, such as quality, cost, diversity, value and graduate outcomes.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO