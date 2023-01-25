Read full article on original website
uwplatt.edu
UW-Platteville accepting 2023 alumni award nominations
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Alumni Awards Committee is now accepting nominations for candidates for the 2023 awards. The award categories include Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni; Alumni Association Outstanding Alumni; College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture alumni awards; College of Liberal Arts and Education alumni awards; and the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science alumni awards.
uwplatt.edu
Chancellor Search and Screen Update
The UW-Platteville Chancellor Search and Screen committee has begun reviewing the applicants for the permanent chancellor position. The priority deadline for applications was Jan. 17, 2023 for the next leader of the university. On-campus interviews are tentatively planned for late March, after spring break. Exact dates and times will be...
uwplatt.edu
Solar array project recognized on RENEW Wisconsin honor roll
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville was recognized at RENEW Wisconsin’s 12th annual Renewable Energy Summit, held yesterday in Madison, Wisconsin, where the university’s solar array project was selected for the organization’s Clean Energy Honor Roll. “As an institute of higher education, it is important that we lead by...
uwplatt.edu
Engineering success: UW-Platteville programs earn plethora of top rankings
For more than a century, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville has distinguished itself in the realm of engineering education, cultivating a widely respected reputation in the process. Recently, the university's prestige was bolstered by earning several top rankings from College Factual, an independent data analytics firm based in New York. College Factual's rankings took into consideration more than 20 factors, such as quality, cost, diversity, value and graduate outcomes.
